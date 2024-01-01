We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG ULTRA HD TV
All Spec
DISPLAY MODULE
-
Display Device (OLED / LED)
LED
-
Screen Size (cm)
55
-
Resolution
3840*2160
-
BLU Type (only for LED series)
Edge
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
T100
-
LED Plus (Local Dimming)
Yes
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
-
Digital TV Reception
Yes
-
Terrestrial
ISDB T
-
Pages
2,000 page
-
TOP(Table Of Page) / Flof / List
Yes (Flof)
VIDEO
-
Picture Engine
Picture Mastering Index
-
Tru ULTRA HD Engine
Yes
-
ULTRA Luminance
Yes
-
Tru Black Control
Yes
-
Natural Color(Tru Color Generator)
Yes
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Contents Optimizer
Yes
-
Dynamic Scanning
Yes
-
Active Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Dynamic Clear White
Yes
-
Dynamic Color Enhancer
Yes
-
Picture Mode
Yes 9 modes (Vivid,Photo,Standard,Eco(Asia:APS), Cinema,Game,Soccer(India:Cricket), isf Expert1, isf Expert2)
-
Aspect Ratio
Yes 8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)
-
24p Real Cinema
Yes
-
HEVC Codec
4K 60P
AUDIO
-
Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
-
Speaker System
2.0Ch Speaker System
-
Audio output
20W
-
Sound System
ULTRA Surround
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Sound Mode
Yes 6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Soccer, Game)
-
Smart Sound Mode
Yes
-
Sound Optimizer
Yes 3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall mounted Type)
-
Optical Sound Sync
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync - Private Sound Sync
Yes
-
apt X Encoder
Yes
HW PLATFORM
-
Launcher (Recent / Home / My Apps)
Yes
-
web app to launcher
Yes (MR)
-
- Channel to Launcher(Tuner + STB)
Yes
-
LG Store
Yes
-
TV Shows (Catch up)
Yes
-
Movies (VoD)
Yes
-
Premium
Yes
-
Apps & Games
Yes
-
My page
Yes
-
Channels
Yes
-
Recordings
Yes
COMMON
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
LG Photo editor
Yes
MAGIC REMOTE
-
3 Mode (Voice / Wheel / Pointing)
Yes (Except Voice)
-
Universal Control
Yes (India/Philippines/Thailand/Australia) Thailand, Singapore, Taiwan MR
DVR(DIGITAL)
-
Recording (External Hard Drive)
Yes
-
Recording (Internal Memory)
Yes
-
Time Shift (live playback) (External Hard Drive)
Yes
-
Watch & Record (External Input watch & record)
Yes (RF/Composite)
-
Watch & Record (External Input Record)
Yes (RF/Composite)
-
Schedule Recording (Manual)
Yes
-
Schedule Recording (TV Guide)
Yes
SMART SHARE - MEDIA SHARE
-
Remote App
Yes
-
Bluetooth wireless headphoneconnection and control
Yes
SMART SHARE - SCREEN SHARE
-
Miracast
Yes
-
WiDi
Yes
-
Wi Fi B/in / Wi Fi Ready
B/in
-
WiFi Direct
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
USB
-
Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)
DivX HD
-
Picture
JPEG
-
External Device App Download
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, RA, WMA
-
Subtitle for DivX (Language)
21 Language
SPECIAL (OLED, LED, LCD)
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
-
Motion Eye Care
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Smart Living Sensor(RGB)
Yes
-
Input Labeling
Yes
-
e Manual
Yes
EZ OSD (MENU SYSTEM)
-
OSD
FHD
-
Language
24ea
CHANNEL
-
Auto Tuning / Programming
Yes
-
Program (Channel) Edit (Add / Delete)
Yes
-
Favorite Channel Programming
Yes
TIME / CLOCK
-
Auto/Manual Clock
Yes
-
On/Off Timer
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
Yes
-
Auto Off / Auto Sleep
Yes
JACK PACKS (INPUT & OUTPUT)
-
HDMI
3(3G :2 / 6G : 1)
-
USB 2.0 / 3.0
2 / 1
-
RF In
1 (H)
-
Composite In
1(Component, H)
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr )
1 (Composite)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1 (H)
-
LAN
1 (H)
-
Ext. Speaker / Headphone out
1 (H)
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC)
Phone Jack 1 (SVC only)
CABINET DESCRIPTION
-
VESA Compatible
Yes
-
VESA Size
Accessory Profile
-
Local Key Type
Jog Stick
ACCESSORY
-
Remote Controller
MR15 (BLACK)
-
HID
Ready
-
BT Soundbar
Ready
-
TV Camera Accessory
Ready
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
100~240Vac 50 60Hz
-
Standby Mode
0.3W
Our picks for you
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.