22KG Top Load Washing Machine 6 Motion Direct Drive
Powerful & Fast 3D Wash
Evolution of Tub and Pulsator Movement
* Auto tub clean applies to the following courses. (Normal / Towel / Prewash+Normal / School Care)
*Tested by LG Lab / Test Load : 3.5kg (4th water level)
*One (1) year warranty on parts and labor.
**Ten (10) years warranty for inverter motor part only; Labor is chargeable to customer after one (1) year from purchase.
Smart Laundry with Wi-Fi
Cycle Download
*Tested by Intertek on January 2019. Based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0 2010-02 test protocol. Normal cycle with TurboWash option, 3.5kg loads for 25” & 27” products, 2.5kg loads for 21” products.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
22
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
632 x 1020 x 670
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Dark Gray
-
Door Type
Soft Closing Door
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
22
PROGRAMS
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Quick Wash
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Display Type
Touch LED
FEATURES
-
6 Motion DD
Yes
-
Type
Top Load
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold
-
Water Level
1 10
-
TurboWash
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
632 x 1020 x 670
-
Weight (kg)
50
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Beep On/Off
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Detergent Level
Yes
-
Remote Start
Yes
-
Rinse
4 Times
-
Spin
Low / Medium / High / Ext High
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
TurboWash
Yes
-
Wash
3 /6 /10 /15 /18 /25/30 /35 mins
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
