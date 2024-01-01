We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
15kg, Health+ Filter, Detergent Free, Embossing Drum, Express Wash 19 minutes, Tub Clean, Diamond Glass
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Washing Machine Type
Washing Machine
-
Detail W/M Type
Top Loader
CAPACITY
-
Wash Capacity (kg)
15kg
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Voltage[V]
220
-
Frequency(Hz)
60
-
Tub material
Stainless
-
Pulsator
Punch+3 mini Pulsator
-
Lint filter
Lint Filter (2) ( New )
DISPLAY
-
Door Lock Indication
Door Inter Lock (Magnetic Sensor)
-
Error Message Indication/Alarm
Yes
PERFORMANCE
-
Energy Consumption (kWh)
0.46
PROGRAMS
-
Soak
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Spin Only
Yes
-
Beeper On/Off
Beeper Sound ( High , Low , Off )
PROGRAMS-DRYER
-
Wool
Yes
ADDITIONAL PROGRAMS-DRYER
-
Favorite
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
PROGRAMS-TOP LOADER
-
Fuzzy
Yes
-
Wool
Yes
-
Quick Wash
Yes
-
Favorite
Yes
-
Silent
Yes
-
Smart Cleaning
Yes
DIMENSION(WXDXH)
-
Dimension
635x1085x670mm
-
Adjustable Leg
Yes
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Net
47kg
Our picks for you
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.