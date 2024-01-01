Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
15kg, Health+ Filter, Detergent Free, Embossing Drum, Express Wash 19 minutes, Tub Clean, Diamond Glass

Specs

Reviews

Support

WF-T1510PBK

(0)
Print

All Spec

COMMON SPEC

  • Washing Machine Type

    Washing Machine

  • Detail W/M Type

    Top Loader

CAPACITY

  • Wash Capacity (kg)

    15kg

GENERAL FEATURES

  • Voltage[V]

    220

  • Frequency(Hz)

    60

  • Tub material

    Stainless

  • Pulsator

    Punch+3 mini Pulsator

  • Lint filter

    Lint Filter (2) ( New )

DISPLAY

  • Door Lock Indication

    Door Inter Lock (Magnetic Sensor)

  • Error Message Indication/Alarm

    Yes

PERFORMANCE

  • Energy Consumption (kWh)

    0.46

PROGRAMS

  • Soak

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Spin Only

    Yes

  • Beeper On/Off

    Beeper Sound ( High , Low , Off )

PROGRAMS-DRYER

  • Wool

    Yes

ADDITIONAL PROGRAMS-DRYER

  • Favorite

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

PROGRAMS-TOP LOADER

  • Fuzzy

    Yes

  • Wool

    Yes

  • Quick Wash

    Yes

  • Favorite

    Yes

  • Silent

    Yes

  • Smart Cleaning

    Yes

DIMENSION(WXDXH)

  • Dimension

    635x1085x670mm

  • Adjustable Leg

    Yes

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Net

    47kg

