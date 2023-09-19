Single split

Fin technology is designed for enhanced corrosion resistance, protecting the air conditioning condenser coils from corrosion and rust. The following technologies significantly increase the cooling efficiency and longevity of air conditioners.

- Gold Fin technology: The exclusive gold-colored anti-corrosion coating is applied to the Fin of the heat exchanger. The Gold Fin technology ensures that the heat exchanger is more durable and the surface is more resistant to corrosion for much longer.

- Black Fin technology: The black coating with enhanced epoxy resin is applied to the external units of the air conditioner for strong protection from various corrosive external conditions, such as salt contamination and air pollution, including fumes.