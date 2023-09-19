We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Floor standing (Deluxe ) AC, 46.000 btu, Cool & Heat
All Spec
-
Power Supply (V, Ø, Hz)
-
230/1/60
-
Power Input (W)
-
200 x 1
-
Running Current (A)
-
0.91
-
Casing Color
-
590 × 1,840 × 440
-
Dimensions (Body) (W x H x D) (mm)
-
23-7/32 x 72-7/16 x 17-5/16
-
Dimensions (Body) (W x H x D) (inch)
-
47 (103.6)
-
Net Weight (Body) (kg (lbs))
-
(2 x 32 x 67)
-
Heat Exchanger ((Row x Column x Fins per inch) x No.)
-
0.44 (4.74)
-
Heat Exchanger (Face Area) (m2 (ft2))
-
Sirocco
-
Fan (Type)
-
37.0/33.0/28.0/24.0
-
Fan (Air Flow Rate) (SH/H/M/L) (m3/min)
-
1,307/1,165/989/848
-
Fan (Air Flow Rate) (SH/H/M/L) (ft3/min)
-
External BLDC
-
Fan Motor (Type)
-
140 x 1
-
Fan Motor (Type) (W x No.)
-
5.2 (11.0)
-
Dehumidification Rate (l/h (pts/h))
-
54/51/49/47
-
Piping Connections (Liquid) (mm(inch))
-
9.52 (3/8) Ø
-
Piping Connections (Gas) (mm(inch))
-
19.05 (3/4) Ø
-
Piping Connections (Drain (O.D./I.D.)) (mm(inch))
-
21.0/17.0 Ø
-
Power and Communication Cable (included Earth) (No. x mm2 (AWG))
-
4C x 0.75 (18)
