42 Liter “Grill” NeoChef Microwave Oven , STS , Trim less Design ,Easy Clean ,Smart Diagnosis ,Smart Inverter
Simple, Versatile, LG NeoChef™
It shows LG Neochef™ placed in the kitchen.
LG Smart Inverter
Enjoy tasty and healthy food with even heating and fast cooking
Every dish you prepare will taste better as it was cooked more evenly and thoroughly, locking in flavor.
No Worry to Frozen and Overheat Patty
Cook Faster Enjoy More
Easy Home-Made Yogurt
Simple Healthy Steam Veggies
*Steam accessories may vary depending on the country and product model.
*All videos and pictures shown above are for illustration purpose only.
*Actual product may vary due to product enhancement.
*Product availability may vary depending on the country.
User-Friendly Features
Highly Convenient User Centered Functions
Design, features and specifications subject to change without notice. Screen images simulated and/or dramatized. Some features in videos may not be available on all models. Please refer to the TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS tab for a complete list of features by model.
Details shown on product images may vary by region, country or model.
All Spec
-
Door Design
-
Smog
-
EasyClean
-
Yes
-
Outcase Color
-
Noble Silver
-
Oven Capacity (L)
-
42
-
Type
-
Grill
-
Control Display
-
White LED
-
Control Type
-
Touch & Dial
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Clock
-
Yes
-
EasyClean
-
Yes
-
Time Setting
-
Yes
-
Defrost
-
7
-
Inverter Defrost
-
4
-
Melt
-
4
-
Proof
-
2
-
Roast
-
5
-
Soften
-
4
-
Warm
-
2
-
Door Design
-
Smog
-
Door Open Type
-
Side Swing
-
Outcase Color
-
Noble Silver
-
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)
-
608 x 331 x 487
-
Cavity Dimension (W x H x D)(mm)
-
544 x 307 x 458
-
Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)
-
544 x 307 x 458
-
Product Weight (kg)
-
11.8
-
Shipping Weight (kg)
-
15.4
-
Combi Power Consumption (MW+Grill) (W)
-
1500
-
Grill Power Consumption (W)
-
1000
-
Heater Type
-
Quartz
-
Microwave Power Output (W)
-
1200
-
Oven Capacity (L)
-
42
-
Turntable Size (mm)
-
360
-
Power Output (W)
-
1200
-
Required Power Supply (V/Hz)
-
220 / 50~60
Buy Directly
MH8265CIS
42 Liter “Grill” NeoChef Microwave Oven , STS , Trim less Design ,Easy Clean ,Smart Diagnosis ,Smart Inverter