Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
14 Place Setting Dishwasher, Platinum Silver Color,Quad Wash, Easy Rack plus, Less Noise, Dual zone Wash, Turbo Cycle,Inverter Direct Drive Motor,Smart ,ThinQ

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

14 Place Setting Dishwasher, Platinum Silver Color,Quad Wash, Easy Rack plus, Less Noise, Dual zone Wash, Turbo Cycle,Inverter Direct Drive Motor,Smart ,ThinQ

DFC415FPE

14 Place Setting Dishwasher, Platinum Silver Color,Quad Wash, Easy Rack plus, Less Noise, Dual zone Wash, Turbo Cycle,Inverter Direct Drive Motor,Smart ,ThinQ

Grand Designs Deserve the Perfect Partner

Grand Designs Deserve the Perfect Partner

Understated elegance to add a touch of style to your kitchen.
  • Minimalist Exterior Design

     

    Minimalist Exterior Design

     

    The sleek and elegant exterior design will enhance the look of any kitchen.

  • Micro LED Display

     

    Micro LED Display

     

    The discreet display provides information when needed and while the dishwasher is not running it remains shadowed to maintain a sophisticated appearance.

Four Reasons to Own an LG QuadWash® Dishwasher

Four Reasons to Own an LG QuadWash® Dishwasher

Clean from Multiple Angles

Clean from Multiple Angles

Featuring a bottom spray arm mechanism with four rotating blades, two of which incorporate an oscillating nozzle to deliver jets of water at multiple angles.
  • Thorough Cleaning

     

    Thorough Cleaning

     

    The QuadWash® arm has 4 blades, and spins both clockwise and anti-clockwise while the two oscillating spray nozzles deliver water into every nook and cranny.

  • Turbo Cycle

     

    Turbo Cycle

     

    TSelect the Turbo cycle to wash moderately or lightly soiled dishes in only 59 minutes* *Reduced load size required. Maximum load size of 10 place settings. Cycle is 'Wash' only.

Quiet, Efficient

Quiet, Efficient & Reliable

The LG Direct Drive Motor is designed with less moving parts to provide reliable, quiet performance.
Dual Zone Wash

Dual Zone Wash

Gently clean your delicate dishes while power-washing dirty pots and pans with the Dual Zone Wash option. Water spray intensity delivered to the upper and lower racks is varied to suit the items being washed in each rack.
Easy Loading

Easy Loading & Versatility

The upper rack is designed to adjust easily. Alter the height of the upper rack to three different levels to accommodate a variety of sized items.

*Top cutlery rack pictured not available on models XD4B14PS, XD5B14PS, XD5B14WH.

  • Flexible Loading

     

    Flexible Loading

     

    Load the dishes your way. Folding tines let you fit dishes wherever you want.

  • Smooth Operator

     

    Smooth Operator

     

    Even your heavy dish loads glide in and out smoothly with the help of LG's Glide Rail.

A New World of Connectivity

A New World of Connectivity

LG Quadwash dishwashers come with ThinQ® technology, so you can download new wash cycles and diagnose problems on your smartphone.¹
  • Download New Wash Cycles

     

    Download New Wash Cycles

     

    With the LG ThinQ® smartphone app, you can download new wash cycles if you need a customised option such as 'Pots & Pans' or 'Night Care'.

  • Personalised Settings

     

    Personalised Settings

     

    Personalise your dishwasher cycles by using the smartphone app to select different cleaning options.

  • Machine Clean Reminder

     

    Machine Clean Reminder

     

    Keep your dishwasher fresh by activating the Machine Clean Reminder. After every 30 cycles the app indicator will let you know it's time to run the cleaning cycle.

  • Smart Diagnosis

     

    Smart Diagnosis

     

    Troubleshoot issues using a smartphone and the LG ThinQ® app as the dishwasher can "talk for itself" to find a solution to help save time & money on unnecessary call outs.¹

Design, features and specifications subject to change without notice. Screen images simulated and/or dramatized. Some features in videos may not be available on all models. Please refer to the TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS tab for a complete list of features by model.
Details shown on product images may vary by region, country or model.

SASO_DFC415FPE

Print

All Spec

What people are saying

Buy Directly

DFC415FPE

14 Place Setting Dishwasher, Platinum Silver Color,Quad Wash, Easy Rack plus, Less Noise, Dual zone Wash, Turbo Cycle,Inverter Direct Drive Motor,Smart ,ThinQ