We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
14 Place Setting Dishwasher, Platinum Silver Color,Quad Wash, Easy Rack plus, Less Noise, Dual zone Wash, Turbo Cycle,Inverter Direct Drive Motor,Smart ,ThinQ
14 Place Setting Dishwasher, Platinum Silver Color,Quad Wash, Easy Rack plus, Less Noise, Dual zone Wash, Turbo Cycle,Inverter Direct Drive Motor,Smart ,ThinQ
-
Thorough Cleaning
The QuadWash® arm has 4 blades, and spins both clockwise and anti-clockwise while the two oscillating spray nozzles deliver water into every nook and cranny.
-
Turbo Cycle
TSelect the Turbo cycle to wash moderately or lightly soiled dishes in only 59 minutes* *Reduced load size required. Maximum load size of 10 place settings. Cycle is 'Wash' only.
*Top cutlery rack pictured not available on models XD4B14PS, XD5B14PS, XD5B14WH.
-
Machine Clean Reminder
Keep your dishwasher fresh by activating the Machine Clean Reminder. After every 30 cycles the app indicator will let you know it's time to run the cleaning cycle.
-
Smart Diagnosis
Troubleshoot issues using a smartphone and the LG ThinQ® app as the dishwasher can "talk for itself" to find a solution to help save time & money on unnecessary call outs.¹
Design, features and specifications subject to change without notice. Screen images simulated and/or dramatized. Some features in videos may not be available on all models. Please refer to the TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS tab for a complete list of features by model.
Details shown on product images may vary by region, country or model.
All Spec
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
Buy Directly
DFC415FPE
14 Place Setting Dishwasher, Platinum Silver Color,Quad Wash, Easy Rack plus, Less Noise, Dual zone Wash, Turbo Cycle,Inverter Direct Drive Motor,Smart ,ThinQ