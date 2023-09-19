We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
14 Place Setting Dishwasher, Platinum Silver Color,Quad Wash, Easy Rack plus, Less Noise, Dual zone Wash, Turbo Cycle,Inverter Direct Drive Motor, Truesteam Smart ,ThinQ
Foldable Tines
Easy Height Adjustment
Machine Clean Reminder
Keep your dishwasher fresh by activating the Machine Clean Reminder. After every 30 cycles the lighted indicator will let you know it's time to run the cleaning cycle.
Minimalist Exterior Design
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
-
Color
-
Platinum Silver
-
Total Place Settings
-
14
-
Display Type
-
LED
-
Installation Type
-
Free Standing
-
Noise Level (dBA)
-
46
-
Water Consumption(L)
-
9.6
-
Frequency (Hz)
-
50/60
-
Power Supply (V)
-
220
-
Delay Start
-
Up to 12 hours
-
Half Load
-
Yes
-
Number of Options
-
9
-
Inverter Direct Drive Motor
-
Yes
-
