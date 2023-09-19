We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
16Kg DUAL Inverter Dryer, sensor dry, Allergy care, Drum care, White color, ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
*A+++ to D scale. According to the IEC standard, Cotton cycle with Energy Mode.
*Tested by Intertek, 9kg of IEC standard load, Cotton cycle, comparison between Time and Energy Mode.
*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% live house dust mites.
Details shown on product images may vary by region, country or model.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Body Color
-
White
-
Max Dry Capacity (kg)
-
16
-
DUAL Inverter HeatPump
-
Yes
All Spec
-
Allergy Care (dryer)
-
Yes
-
Bedding Refresh
-
Yes
-
Cotton
-
Yes
-
Down Jacket Refresh
-
Yes
-
Duvet
-
Yes
-
Easy Care
-
Yes
-
Quick Dry
-
Yes
-
Sportswear
-
Yes
-
Towels
-
Yes
-
Wool
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes (Wi-Fi)
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Condenser Care
-
Yes
-
Delay End
-
3-19 hrs
-
Steam
-
No
-
Max Dry Capacity (kg)
-
16
-
Delay Timer
-
Yes
-
Display Type
-
Big LED(2 tone Black)
-
DUAL Inverter HeatPump
-
Yes
-
Type
-
Dryer
-
Body Color
-
White
RH16U8AVCW
16Kg DUAL Inverter Dryer, sensor dry, Allergy care, Drum care, White color, ThinQ (Wi-Fi)