16Kg DUAL Inverter Dryer, sensor dry, Allergy care, Drum care, White color, ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

RH16U8AVCW

RH16U8AVCW

16Kg DUAL Inverter Dryer, sensor dry, Allergy care, Drum care, White color, ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

RH16U8AVCW
Dual Saving on Energy
DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™

Dual Saving on Energy & Time

Advanced inverter technology with DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ provides the higher level of energy efficiency or shorter time than ever.
DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™

Widens a range of the circulation speed from very fast to slow without turning it on and off.
A -10% Energy Efficiency*

A+++-10% Energy Efficiency*

DAUL Inverter Heat Pump™ dryer performs at the best possible energy efficiency level.

*A+++ to D scale. According to the IEC standard, Cotton cycle with Energy Mode.

Dual 10Year Warranty

Dual 10Year Warranty

DUAL Inverter Compressor 10 Year Warranty meets with Inverter Motor 10 Year Warranty.
Eco Hybrid™

Save Energy or Save Time

Eco Hybrid™ technology provides the option to save energy or time depends on your lifesytle.

*Tested by Intertek, 9kg of IEC standard load, Cotton cycle, comparison between Time and Energy Mode.

Smoothen Crease and Reduce Shrinkage
Gentle Care

Smoothen Crease and Reduce Shrinkage

Low temperature dry can smoothen crease and reduce shrinkage with heatpump technology.
99.9% Reduction
Allergy Care

99.9% Reduction

The Allergy Care reduces 99.9% of live house dust mites that can cause allergy or respiratory issues.
Improve your quality of life.

*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% live house dust mites.

Certified by BAF

Reduce 99.9% of live house dust mites
Maintain High Drying Performance
Auto Cleaning Condenser

Maintain High Drying Performance

Auto Cleaning Condenser provides proper air flow to maintain high drying performance. Furthermore, it is hassle free of cleaning and provides more free time.
Always Keep Clean
Dual Filter

Always Keep Clean

Dual Filter makes dryer maintatain high drying performance by filtering out lints from clothes.
Optimize Drying Performance
Sensor Dry

Optimize Drying Performance

Detects the moisture on the clothes and set automatically drying time.
Door Installation for your space
Reversible Door

Door Installation for your space

Install the door way left or right depends on your space circumstances.
Smart Convenience with SmartThinQ™
Smart ThinQ™

Smart Convenience with SmartThinQ™

From operating your laundry remotely to downloading additional cycles, your dryer just got smarter. Easily interact with it and access the latest innovations with Wi-Fi connectivity.

Smart Remote Control

 

 

Operate or monitor your laundry from anywhere, anytime. You can also track energy consumption.

Cycle Download

 

 

Cycle Download lets users download new dry program such as Gym Clothes, Blanket Refresh, Lingerie and Minimize Wrinkles

 
TWIN Care
LG Washer & Dryer Pair Option

TWIN Care

Discover LG's TWIN Care of washer and dryer pair sets, designed to save you time and money in your busy life.
Design, features and specifications subject to change without notice. Screen images simulated and/or dramatized. Some features in videos may not be available on all models. Please refer to the TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS tab for a complete list of features by model.
Details shown on product images may vary by region, country or model.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

rh16u8avcw

Key Spec

Body Color

White

Max Dry Capacity (kg)

16

DUAL Inverter HeatPump

Yes

All Spec

PROGRAMS

Allergy Care (dryer)

Yes

Bedding Refresh

Yes

Cotton

Yes

Down Jacket Refresh

Yes

Duvet

Yes

Easy Care

Yes

Quick Dry

Yes

Sportswear

Yes

Towels

Yes

Wool

Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi)

Child Lock

Yes

Condenser Care

Yes

Delay End

3-19 hrs

Steam

No

CAPACITY

Max Dry Capacity (kg)

16

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Delay Timer

Yes

Display Type

Big LED(2 tone Black)

FEATURES

DUAL Inverter HeatPump

Yes

Type

Dryer

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

White

What people are saying

