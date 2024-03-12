1. Add four cups of white vinegar to the Washing Machine and start a cycle on the highest and hottest setting – once it's filled up and barely started, pause it to let the water and vinegar sit for an hour.

2. As you wait, wipe down the lid and the rest of the Washing Machine using a cloth soaked in vinegar.

3. Clean the detergent and fabric softener dispenser using a toothbrush for more cleanness and freshness.

4. Once the first cycle has finished, add a cup of baking soda and run another powerful cycle.

5. Leave the lid open and let it air dry, you can also use a dry cloth to wipe it clean.