3 tbsp. olive oil, 3 ½ tbsp. Haneeth spices(Hawaij), 1 tbsp. + 1 tsp. salt, 1 kg lamb leg (or shoulder steaks), A few banana leaves (optional), Six kaffir lime leaves, midrib and stalk removed (optional), 11 cloves garlic, Three large onions, one sliced and two finely chopped, One bell pepper (sliced into rings), One tomato (sliced), Two green chilies (chopped), One beef stock cube.
-
Step 1
Rub two tablespoons of olive oil all over the meat. Then season it with two tablespoons of Haneeth spice and one tablespoon salt.
-
Step 2
Place a large frying pan on the stove over medium-high heat and heat the remaining one tablespoon of olive oil in it.
-
Step 3
Add the lamb and sear the sides until browned (about 3 minutes for each side should be enough).
-
Step 4
Grab a pot and arrange three cloves garlic, half of the sliced onions, bell pepper, and tomato in an even layer at the bottom of it.
-
Step 5
Then, place the browned lamb pieces on the bed of vegetables.
-
Step 6
Cover with another three cloves garlic, the remaining sliced onions, kaffir lime leaves, bell pepper, and tomato.
-
Step 7
Cover the vegetables with the remaining banana leaves (if you are using).
-
Step 8
Pour a half cup of water into the pot. Cover the pot and cook the ingredients using the beef or mutton setting for 35 minutes.
-
Step 9
When the timer of the pressure cooker is up, release the pressure from the pot using the quick-release valve to remove the lid safely.
-
Step 10
Preheat your oven to 350℉(180°C) and carefully transfer the lamb pieces onto a roasting tray. Place the tray in the oven for 10 minutes.
-
Step 11
Filter out the contents of the pot into a large measuring jug with a filter and skim the fat off for use in the rice.
-
Step12
In the measuring jug containing the reserved broth, add enough water to make 4.5 cups.
* Preparing the Rice
-
Step 1
While the lamb is roasting, you can prepare the rice for Haneeth.
-
Step 2
In a large pot or a rice cooker pot, heat the fat you skimmed from the broth. Add more olive oil if required, to make about three tablespoons.
-
Step 3
Now add the remaining five cloves garlic to the pot and stir fry until the garlic is golden.
-
Step 4
Then, add the chopped onions and green chilies stir fry for 2 to 3 minutes or until onions are soft.
