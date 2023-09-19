We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
8 to 10 medium fresh mushrooms (sliced), 1 small onion (sliced), 1/2 cup sliced green pepper, 1/2 cup sliced sweet red pepper, 2 teaspoons olive oil, 2 garlic cloves (minced), 1/4 teaspoon each oregano, thyme and dried rosemary (crushed), 1/2 cup coarsely chopped fresh basil, 1/4 cup olive oil, 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese, 4 garlic cloves (minced), 1 prebaked 12-inch pizza crust, 1 large tomato (thinly sliced), 2 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese.
-
Step 1
Place mushrooms, onion, and peppers in a roasting pan or baking pan lined with heavy-duty foil.
-
Step 2
Combine oil, garlic, oregano, thyme, and rosemary; drizzle over vegetables and toss to coat.
-
Step 3
Cover and bake at 390℉(200°C) for 20 minutes.
-
Step 4
For sauce, combine the basil, oil, Parmesan cheese, and garlic.
