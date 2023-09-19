2023 LG StanbyME - 27inch Movable Smart Screen

It will be supported through a software update within 2021. Since our touch function is not applied to Apple's AirPlay TV software, we’re currently working with Apple to develop an updated AirPlay software* for StanbyME to allow screen mirroring with iPhones. It will be available after a software update certification within this year.

*The level of support for Apple’s Airplay software and its touch function will be determined by Apple's regulations.

