24” IPS Gaming Monitor FHD

Specs

Reviews

Support

24” IPS Gaming Monitor FHD

24MP59G-P

24” IPS Gaming Monitor FHD

All Spec

FEATURE

Multi (Size(Inch / cm))

23.8"

Multi (Panel Type)

IPS

Multi (Color Gamut (CIE1931))

sRBG over 99%

Multi (Color Depth(Number of Colors))

6bit+A-FRC(8bit) , 16.7M colors

Multi (Pixel Pitch(mm))

0.2745x0.2745

Multi (Aspect Ratio)

16:9

Multi (Resolution)

1920x1080

Multi (Brightness(Typ.))

250cd/m2(Typ),200cd/m2(Min)

Multi (Contrast Ratio(Original))

1000:1(Typ.)

Multi (DFC)

Mega

Multi (GTG)

5ms(High), 1ms with Motion Blur Reduction

Multi (Viewing Angle(CR≥10))

178/178(CR≥10)

Multi (Surface Treatment)

Anti glare ,3H

Multi (Curved)

N/A

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

Signal Input (D-Sub)

Yes

Signal Input (DVI-D)

No

Signal Input (Composite)

No

Signal Input (S-Video)

No

Signal Input (Component)

No

Signal Input (SCART)

No

Signal Input (CI Slot)

No

Signal Input (HDMI)

Yes(ver1.4)

Signal Input (DisplayPort)

Yes(x1, ver 1.2)

Signal Input (USB-C)

No

Signal Input (USB Hub)

No

Signal Input ([ Jack Location ])

Back (horizontal)

Audio Input (RCA)

No

Audio Input (PC Audio In)

No

Audio Input (Mic In)

No

Audio Input (Others)

No

Audio Intput ([ Jack Location ])

No

Audio Output (RCA)

No

Audio Output (Headphone Out)

Yes

Audio Output (Line-out)

No

Audio Output (Optical out)

No

Audio Output (Others)

No

Audio Output ([ Jack Location ])

Back (horizontal)

SPEAKER

Type

No

Audio output (watt)

No

Others

No

POWER

Input/Output (Type)

Adpater

Input/Output (Input)

100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

Input/Output (Output)

19V/1.3A

Consumption (Normal On(typ.))

22W

Consumption (Sleep Mode(Max))

0.3W under

Consumption (DC Off(Max))

0.3W under

FREQUENCY

D-sub (H-Frequency)

30~83kHz

D-sub (V-Frequency)

56~75Hz

D-sub (Support 75hz/144hz(Max))

1920x1080@75Hz

DVI-D (H-Frequency)

No

DVI-D (V-Frequency)

No

DVI-D (Support 75hz/144hz(Max))

No

HDMI (H-Frequency)

30~83kHz

HDMI (V-Frequency)

56~75Hz

HDMI (Support 75hz/144hz(Max))

1920x1080@75Hz

DisplayPort (H-Frequency)

30~83kHz

DisplayPort (V-Frequency)

56~75Hz

DisplayPort (Support 75hz/144hz(Max))

1920x1080@75Hz

USB-C (H-Frequency)

No

USB-C (V-Frequency)

No

USB-C (Support 75hz/144hz(Max))

No

RESOLUTION

PC (D-sub)

1920x1080/75hz

Digital (DVI-D / HDMI)

1920x1080/75Hz

PC (Display Port & USB-C)

1920x1080/75Hz

Video (HDMI)

1080P

Video (Component)

No

Video

No

CONTROL KEY

Whole OSD Button (Key Number (Power Key Included))

1

Whole OSD Button (Key Type)

Joystick

Whole OSD Button ([ Key Location ])

Bottom

Hot Key (LED Color(On mode))

White

Hot Key (LED Color(Power save mode))

Off

OSD

Languange (Country)

English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Hindi, Traditional Chinese

Languange (Number of Language)

18

SPECIAL FEATURE

Picture (Picture Mode)

Custom, Reader, Photo, Cinema, Color Weakness, FPS Game1, FPS Game 2, RTS Game, Custom(Game)

Picture (Reader Mode)

Yes

Picture (Original Ratio)

Full Wide, Original, Cinema1/2, 1:1

Picture (PIP/PBP (HW))

No

Sound (SRS)

No

Sound (Dolby Surround)

No

Sound (AVL (Auto Volume))

No

Sound (Equalizer)

No

General Function (DDC/CI)

Yes

General Function (HDCP)

Yes

General Function (Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment))

Yes

General Function (Remote Control)

No

General Function (Key Lock)

Yes

General Function (Plug & Play)

Yes

General Function (Response Time Control)

Yes

Special Feature (Auto Resolution)

No

Special Feature (Color Calibrated)

No

Special Feature (Color Cloning 2.0)

No

Special Feature (Color Weakness)

Yes

Special Feature (Dual Controller)

No

Special Feature (Dual Smart Solution (Dual web, Dual Display, Smart Resolution ))

No

Special Feature (Flicker safe)

Yes

Special Feature (X)

No

Special Feature (Motion Energy Saver)

No

Special Feature (Automatic Standby)

Yes

Special Feature (Six Axis Control)

Yes

Special Feature (Smart Energy Saving)

Yes

Special Feature (Super Resolution+)

Yes

Special Feature (True Color Finder)

No

Special Feature (True Color Pro)

No

Special Feature (4 screen split)

Yes

Special Feature (On Screen Control)

Yes

Special Feature (Auto Brightness)

No

Special Feature (FreeSync)

Yes (HDMI/DP,~75Hz)

Special Feature (1ms Motion Blur Reduction)

Yes

Special Feature (DAS Mode)

Yes

Special Feature (Black Stabilizer)

Yes

Special Feature (Crosshair)

Yes

COLOR

Front

Glossy Black

B/Cover

Glossy Black

Stand

Black Texture(Front)
Glossy Black(Side/Back)

Base

Black Texture+Red Deco

Others

No

STAND

Base Detchable

Tilt(Angle)

Yes / -2º ~ 15º

Swivel(Angle)

No

Height(mm)

No

Pivot

No

Dual Hinge

No

Others

No

SIZE/WEIGHT

Dimension W*D*H (cm) (Set (with Stand))

550.5*204.1*419.9

Dimension W*D*H (cm) (Set (without Stand))

550.5*85.5*332.1

Dimension W*D*H (cm) (Box)

619*395*131

Dimension W*D*H (cm) (Wall Mount size (mm))

No

Weight (Kg) (Set (with Stand))

3.2

Weight (Kg) (Set (without Stand))

2.8

Weight (Kg) (Box)

4.5

Stuffing (Individual(20ft/40ft/40ft HC))

810/1710/1805

Stuffing (Pallet(20ft/40ft/40ft HC))

640/1408/1584

WRAP

Packing Material

EPS

Stacking Type

Face Down

Stand Packing Type

Base Detach

Box Printing Type

Flexo

Handle

Hand Hole

STANDARD

TCO

No

UL(cUL)

Yes

TUV-GS

No

TUV-Ergo

No

undefined

Yes

FCC-B, CE

Yes

CCC(for china)

Yes

BSMI(for Taiwan)

Yes

ISO13406-2

No

EPEAT(USA)

Yes(Gold)

EPEAT(Germany)

Yes(Gold)

VESA wall mount standard

No

Medical Certificatioin

No

Windows

Yes(win 10)

Others

No

ACCESSORY

Power Cord

Option

D-Sub

Option

DVI-D

No

HDMI

Option

USB3.0 Upstream Cable

No

Display Port

No

USB Type-C

No

PC Audio

No

RCA 3Line

No

RCA 5Line

No

Others

Cable Holder

Remote Controller

No

What people are saying