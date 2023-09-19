27'' UltraGear™ OLED Gaming Monitor QHD with 240Hz Refresh Rate 0.03ms (GtG) Response Time

About Cookies on This Site

27GR95QE-B

front view
Born to Game.

Born to Game

World's 1st 240Hz OLED Gaming Monitor with 0.03ms (GtG) Response Time.

The Display

27" QHD (2560 x 1440) OLED
HDR10 / DCI-P3 98.5%**
Anti-Glare / Low Reflection

The Speed

240Hz Refresh Rate
0.03ms (GtG) Response Time
QHD@240Hz from HDMI 2.1

The Technology

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium

*This monitor supports the fastest refresh rate and response time as of Dec. 2022, 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms, among the OLED gaming monitor.
*As of Dec. 2022, there are no other OLED monitors available on the market with a 240Hz refresh rate.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**DCI-P3 Typical 98.5%, Minimum 90%.

27-inch QHD OLED
27-inch QHD OLED

Designed to Immerse in Gaming

As OLED displays are mounted on 27-inch gaming monitors while supporting HDR10 and DCI-P3 98.5% (Typ.) wide colour gamut, LG UltraGear™ monitor can help gamers immerse into the game.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

SELF-LIT OLED.

SELF-LIT OLED

SELF-LIT OLED Pixel provides a immersive gaming experience with its rich colour expression and the contrast ratio as well as the fast response time.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • LED
  • OLED

OLED 1.5 M : 1 Contrast Ratio

With 1,500,000:1 high contrast ratio, the gamer can experience almost all colours and visuals of the game intended by the creators precisely.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*1.5m:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% APL(Average Picture Level).

Anti-Glare
Anti-Glare & Low reflection

Show Only Your Game

Applying Anti-Glare & Low reflection technology can provide a better viewing experience anywhere by reducing screen distraction even in the surrounding lighting environment.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

 

This product is Verified by UL. Samples of this product have been evaluated by UL and meet applicable Verification requirements for [Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum].

*LG OLED panels have been certified as flicker-free and discomfort glare free by UL.
*Certificate Number (Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum): V745051.
*Certificate Conditions: LBL emission level (40% or less).

OLED Display with 240Hz and 0.03ms (GtG)
OLED Display with 240Hz and 0.03ms (GtG)

Lightning Speed, Fastest OLED on UltraGear

LG’s new UltraGear™ monitor delivers the ultra-fast speed of 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms (GtG) response time on the OLED display.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*This monitor supports the fastest refresh rate and response time as of Dec. 2022, 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms, among the OLED gaming monitor.
*As of Dec. 2022, there are no other OLED monitors available on the market with a 240Hz refresh rate.

Incredible Speed, OLED 240Hz Refresh Rate

A fast speed of 240Hz allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes image to appear smoothly. The gamers can response rapidly to opponents and aim at target easily.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*This monitor supports the fastest refresh rate and response time as of Dec. 2022, 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms, among the OLED gaming monitor.
*As of Dec. 2022, there are no other OLED monitors available on the market with a 240Hz refresh rate.

Extremely Fast0.03ms (GtG) Response time

With 0.03ms (GtG) response time, reducing reverse ghosting and helping objects render clearly, let you enjoy the game with smoother movement and surreal visual fluidity.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*As of Dec. 2022, there are no other OLED monitors available on the market with a 240Hz refresh rate.

QHD OLED@240Hz from HDMI 2.1.
QHD OLED@240Hz from HDMI 2.1

Amplify Your Gaming Output with OLED Display

27GR95QE is capable of up to 240Hz refresh rate from HDMI 2.1. It means gamers can fully enjoy QHD resolution and 240Hz either by DisplayPort or HDMI.

*It supports up to 240Hz rapid Refresh Rate. A graphic card that supports HDMI 2.1 and the HDMI 2.1 cable (included in the package) is required to work properly.
*The graphics card is sold separately.
*As of Dec. 2022, there are no other OLED monitors available on the market with a 240Hz refresh rate.

Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming Experience

Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming Experience

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

27GR95QE is a NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that can give you a good gaming experience with significantly reduced tearing or stutteri

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

 

With FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

 

 

Gamer-centric Design

Enhance your gaming experience with a new Hexagon lighting and 4-side virtually borderless design. The adjustable base supports swivel, tilt, height, and pivot helps you play games more comfortably.

Swivel adjustable monitor.

Swivel

Tilt adjustable monitor.

Tilt / Height

Pivot adjustable monitor.

Pivot

Borderless design monitor.

Borderless design

Gamer-centric Design

UltraGear™ Remote Control.
UltraGear™ Remote Control

Set and Control
at Once

With UltraGear™ Remote Control, you can conveniently set and control your monitor by turning it on or off, sound adjusting, changing mode, and others.

*The remote control is included in the package.

4-pole Headphone out.
4-pole Headphone out

Plugin for Immersive
Sound Effect

Enjoy your games while having voice chat by connecting easily with 4-pole Headphone out. Also, you can feel even more immersive with virtual 3D sound with DTS Headphone :X.

*Headsets sold separately.

Customized Modes for Game.
Gaming GUI

Award Winning Gaming GUI

Gamers can use On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control to easily customize the setting from adjusting basic monitor options to registering ‘User Defined Key’ that user can set the shortcut.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Protect Your display with OLED Care

OLED Care help to prevent the after image, display burn-in, that occurred when it change the new picture after a static high-contrast image was displayed for a long time.

*This feature is only available as a remote controller included in the package.

Dynamic Action Sync

With Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real time, reduce input delays, and respond quickly to their opponents.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

Crosshair

Target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

FPS Counter

The FPS Counter will let you see how well everything is loading. Whether you're editing, playing games, or watching a movie, every frame matters, and with the FPS Counter, you'll have real-time data.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.

LG Calibration Studio.
LG Calibration Studio

Accurate Colours Updated

Optimize colour performance by using Hardware Calibration through the LG Calibration Studio, making the most of LG QHD OLED display's wide colour spectrum and consistency.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The software and a Calibration Sensor are ​NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.

Print

Key Spec

Size [Inch]

26.5

Resolution

2560 x 1440

Panel Type

OLED

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

200

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

240

Response Time

0.03ms (GtG)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UltraGear

Year

2023

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (Max.)

94W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

74W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

YES

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

160

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

200

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Color Gamut (Min.)

DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1500000:1

Panel Type

OLED

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.2292 x 0.2292

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

240

Resolution

2560 x 1440

Response Time

0.03ms (GtG)

Size [cm]

67.32

Size [Inch]

26.5

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

808 x 181 x 532

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

604.4 x 350.6 x 45.3

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

604.4 x 574.4 x 258(↑) 604.4 x 464.4 x 258(↓)

Weight in Shipping [kg]

11

Weight without Stand [kg]

5.05

Weight with Stand [kg]

7.35

FEATURES

Black Stabilizer

YES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync Premium

Auto Input Switch

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Crosshair

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

FPS Counter

YES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

HW Calibration

HW Calibration Ready

NVIDIA G-Sync™

G-SYNC Compatible

Others (Features)

Hexagon Lighting, VESA DSC Tech. DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out)

Reader Mode

YES

RGB LED Lighting

Hexagon Lighting

Smart Energy Saving

YES

User Defined Key

YES

VRR

YES

ACCESSORY

Display Port

YES

HDMI

YES (ver 2.1)

Others (Accessory)

Stand Cable holder, Screw Driver

Remote Controller

YES

USB A to B

YES

CONNECTIVITY

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

DP Version

1.4

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

4-pole (Sound+Mic)

SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

YES

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

USB Upstream Port

YES(1ea/ver3.0)

SOUND

DTS HP:X

YES

