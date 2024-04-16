Terms and Conditions

LG Life’s Cool – ARTCOOL Promotion

Promotion Period: June 27, 2024, to August 31, 2024

Prize: 10 free ARTCOOL air conditioners for participants in the "Life's Cool" online promotion during the promotional period

Promotion Terms and Conditions:

· This promotion is available to residents of Saudi Arabia ("Customer(s)").

· By participating in this promotion, each customer guarantees and agrees to comply with these terms and conditions. For customers under the age of 18 (as of June 1, 2024), the customer's parent/guardian guarantees and agrees that the customer, including their parent/guardian, is irrevocably bound by these terms and conditions. All rules, regulations, and instructions issued by LG Electronics Saudi Arabia Ltd. ("LG") from time to time are considered incorporated into these terms and conditions ("Terms and Conditions").

· The gift must be claimed on or before September 30, 2024.

· Customers are advised to review www.lg.com/sa ("LG Website") for the latest information regarding the availability of the gifts for collection. In the event the prizes are fully claimed, a notice will be posted on the LG Website to notify customers that the prizes have been fully claimed.

· LG reserves the right to refuse any prize claim in the following cases: (a) if LG reasonably believes at its sole discretion that the claim does not comply with these terms and conditions; (b) if the claim is made after the claim period; (c) if any of the claim documents mentioned in the terms and conditions are not provided to LG; or (d) if LG reasonably suspects any of the documents to be fraudulent in any way.

· By participating and registering with LG, each customer agrees to LG collecting, using, processing, and disclosing their personal data for the purposes of organizing, conducting, and managing this survey by LG, in accordance with these terms and conditions and LG's Privacy Policy (http://www.lg.com/sa/privacy). Each customer also agrees to LG using their personal data for other marketing and promotional activities that may be organized by LG from time to time in accordance with LG's Privacy Policy.

· Each customer acknowledges and guarantees that any personal data they provide to LG is true and accurate.

· These terms and conditions are governed by the laws of Saudi Arabia and their interpretation and application are subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of Saudi Arabia.