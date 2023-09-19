We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Shahid Terms and Conditions
*Offer "UPTO 12 months Shahid Free Subscription" Available for new customer on purchasing Selected LG TVs on 2022 to 2023 models in Saudi Arabia, Offer Start 23 October 2023 ends ,20 December 2023 Saudi Arabia. Actual features, functionality, and other product specifications may differ and are subject to change without notice. Prices, promotions, and availability may vary by model, store, and online. Prices subject to change without notice. Quantities are limited. Check with your local retailers for their final price and availability.