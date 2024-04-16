DUALCOOL Inverter AC, 24000 BTU Cool Only, Split Air Conditioner with 4 way swing, 50/60Hz

'Disclaimer

1)Power Mode

-This function can be turned on or off via remote control

-Once switched on, this function continues to operate until the customer deactivates it.

-TÜV Rheinland Korea confirm that the Power mode of LG air conditioners provides higher cooling speed performance than Jet mode, based on test results in Report No. KR24FS1L 001, which provided a comparison of cooling speeds between the two operation modes of the air conditioner.

Test date: 2024.02.06 ~ 2024.02.07

Location of test: LG air conditioner test chamber

Test institution: TÜV Rheinland

Test model: S4NQ18K23BC, S4UQ18K23BC (Power mode) / S4NQ18K23BB, S4UQ18K23BB (Jet mode)

Test environment: 64.8㎥ (6.0m x 4.5m x 2.4m) / Indoor DB (33 ± 0.3)°C, RH (60 ± 5)% / outdoor DB(35 ± 0.3)°C, RH(60 ± 5)%

Test method: After 2 hours of operation, cooling speed is measured by comparing the temperatures reached in Power mode and Jet mode, respectively.

Test result: Power, the cooling mode of the S4NQ18K23BC and S4UQ18K23BC models, has been verified by TÜV to provide 45% faster cooling performance than Jet mode of the S4NQ18K23BB and S4UQ18K23BB models.

-Depending on installation and usage environment, product performance may vary.

-Excessive cooling operation may increase power usage.

2)Anti-Dust Gold Fin™

-TUV has verified that the cooling performance of the Anti-Dust Gold Fin improved by 42% compared to conventional models after 4 years of use.

-Test date: 2021.01 LG air conditioner testing chamber, TUV Observed test

-Test model: I23TTB(S4-Q18K232C) 14FPI Wide Louver(Anti-Dust Gold Fin), I23TTB 18 FPI Louver(Conventional)

-Test conditions: T3 conditions, , Indoor DB(29±0.3)℃/ WB(19±0.3), Outdoor DB(46±0.3)℃/ WB(24±0.3)℃/ 22℃ setting on cooling mode

-Applicant’s test method with referenced to ISO 5151: 2017, Cl.5.1

Conducted a performance comparison after blocking the condenser, considering the dust accumulation over a usage period of 4 years.

-TUV Test Report: KR21SLNY-001

-Depending on installation and usage environment, product performance may vary.