LG Spilt Air Conditioner 30000 btu Heat & Cool , Titan , Inverter, Rating (B), Auto Cleaning, WI-FI, Low Noise, 4-WAY, Anti-Dust Gold Fin, Dual Protection Pre Filter, 220 V, 50/60 Hz

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

NT382H2

Energy Saving & Fast Cooling

Inverter Compressor constantly adjusts a compressor's speed to maintain desired temperature levels. Moreover, Dual Inverter Compressor™ with power saving operation range frequency saves more energy than conventional compressor.
Thanks to the Dual Inverter compressor, air is expelled farther and faster.
Tropical Dual Inverter Compressor™

LG's Tropical Dual Inverter Compressor™ that works even at 65℃ With the 10year warranty on the compressor, users can enjoy the benefits of LG air conditioner for a longer period of time.
The gold coated machinery is shown in the background against a dusty desert landscape. There is a circle showing a magnified view of the anti-dust gold fin. There are two arrows, one pointing verticle and one perpendicular on the fin showing how it moves.
Anti-Dust Gold Fin™

Enjoy long lasting performance with anti-corrosive gold coating and upgraded fin technology verified from TUV.

*It may vary depending on usage environment.

  • Dual Inverter Compressor™1

     

    Dual Inverter Compressor™

     

    A compressor with a wider rotational frequency saves more energy and has a faster cooling range.

  • 10 Year Warranty1

     

    10 Year Warranty

     

    Verification obtained from TUV Rheinland for 10-year product life cycle.

  • TUV Rheinland1

     

    TUV Rheinland

     

    TUV Rheinland, Verification on Fast Cooling & Power Saving Rate(US-W242Kxy0/TS-H2465DA0).

Low Noise

LG air conditioners operate at low sound levels, thanks to LG's unique skew fan and Dual Inverter Compressor™ which eliminate unnecessary noise and allow for smooth operation.

Precise temperature control

The Compressor speed of LG Dual Inverter Compressor™ is constantly adjusted and varied to maintain the desired temperature with minimal fluctuation.

*The actual product image may differ from the shown above.

Smart ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Easily Control an air conditioner's functions. Monitor operational status of a product at anytime and from anywhere.

*It may vary depending on usage environment.

  • Comfort Sleep1

     

    Comfort Sleep

     

    One button adjusts “Indirect airflow/7hr off time set/Soft wind & sleep time logic” automatically.

  • Dual Protection Filter1

     

    Plasmaster Ionizer

     

    Over 2 million Ions sterilize air,harmful substances and odors surrounding the unit.

  • Gold Fin™

    Gold Fin™

     

    The Gold Fin™ ensures that the surface is more resistant to corrosion and enhances the durability of heat exchanger for a much longer period.

     

  • Auto Cleaning

    Auto Cleaning

     

    The comprehensive auto cleaning function prevents the forming of bacteria and mold on the heat exchanger and thus provides a more pleasant and comfortable environment for the user.

     

  • 4Way Swing

    4Way Swing

     

    LG air conditioners deliver cool air to every corner of your room quickly and efficiently.

     

  • Dual Protection Filter

    Dual Protection Filter

     

    The Dual Protection Filter captures large dust particles.

     

Table Caption
Features NT382C2 NF242H3 NK242H3
NT382C2
DUALCOOL Inverter AC, 38,000 BTU Cool Only, Split Air Conditioner with Wi-Fi control and Ionizer, 50/60Hz
NF242H3
DUALCOOL Inverter AC, 24000 BTU Heat and Cool, Split Air Conditioner with 4 way swing, 50/60Hz
NK242H3
DUALCOOL Inverter AC, 24000 BTU Heat and Cool, Split Air Conditioner with 4 way swing, 50/60Hz
CAPACITY 38,000 24,000 24,000
Max Capacity 38,000 27,200 27,200
Warranty 10Y 10Y 10Y
Heat Cold Cool Only Heat and Cool Heat and Cool
Ionizer Yes No No
SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

CAPACITY
38000 BTU
DIMENSION (W x H x D)(MM)
1200 x 360 x 265
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
Smart ThinQ (Wifi control)
ADDITIONAL BENIFIT
Up to 53% Energy saving & Up to 60% Fast cooling

Key Spec

Cooling Capacity Max(W)

11140

Heating Capacity Max(W)

9790

Energy Grade

D

All Spec

GENERAL

Cooling Capacity Max(W)

11140

Heating Capacity Max(W)

9790

Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

1200 x 360 x 265

Indoor Unit Weight(kg)

18.5

Indoor Unit Weight(lb.)

40.8

Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

950 x 832 x 330

Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)

67.1

Outdoor Unit Weight(lb.)

147.9

Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)

220240, 60

Refrigerant Type

R410a

Sound Power(Cooling) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

- / 52 / 47 / 43 / 34

Sound Power(Heating) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

- / 52 / 47 / 43

DEHUMIDIFICATION

Dehumidification

Yes

ENERGY SAVING

Energy Grade

D

