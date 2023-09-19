About Cookies on This Site

22.6 Cu.Ft, Multi Door Refrigerator, Plantinum Silver Color , Door Cooling+, Inverter Linear Compressor

LM293BBSLN

DIMENSIONS

LM293BBSLN
Capacity
640 liters
Dimension (WxDxH)
908 x 886 x 1772
Main technology
LINEAR Cooling™
Additional benefit
Door Cooling+™

Key Spec

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

908 x 1772 x 886

Compressor Type

Linear

Finish (Door)

Platinum Silver

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

Product Type

French door

MATERIAL & FINISH

Finish (Door)

Platinum Silver

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

Yes

PERFORMANCE

Compressor Type

Linear

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Refrigerator Light

LED (Top)

Bottle(Wine) Rack

No

Shelf_Tempered Glass

4

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Freezer Light

LED (Top)

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

908 x 1772 x 886

Product Weight (kg)

123kg

