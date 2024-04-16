Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
26.7 cu.ft | Door-In- Door | Instaview | Inverter Linear Compressor + AEROSCIENCE™ Technology Turbo 160W Powerful Particle Collector

LM334VBMLD.A9NL

LM334VBMLD.A9NL

26.7 cu.ft | Door-In- Door | Instaview | Inverter Linear Compressor + AEROSCIENCE™ Technology Turbo 160W Powerful Particle Collector

Bundel model
Products in this Bundle: 2
LG Vacuum Cleaner A9N Lite

A9N-LITE

AEROSCIENCE™ Technology Turbo 160W Powerful Particle Collector
LM334VBMLD

LM334VBMLD

26.7 cu.ft | Door-In- Door | Instaview | Inverter Linear Compressor
InstaView Door-in-Door™

InstaView Door-in-Door™


InstaView Door-in-Door™ has a sleek mirrored glass panel that illuminates with two quick knocks, allowing you to see inside the easy access compartment without ever opening the door, reducing cold air loss to help keep food fresher longer.

InstaView Door-in-Door™

InstaView Door-in-Door™


The head of the vacuum cleaner is quickly sucking up dust on the carpet showing strong suction capability.

AEROScience™

Powerful Suction for
a More Complete Clean


Powerful suction that filters dust and cleans surfaces in less time.

SUMMARY

Print
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
260 x 1120 x 270
Power Mode
Normal / Power / Turbo
Convert to Handheld
Yes
Battery Type
Lithium-ion

Key Spec

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

260 x 1120 x 270

All Spec

BASIC ACCESSORIES

Combination Tool

Yes

Crevice Tool

Yes

Cleaning Brush

No

NOZZLES

Universal(Multi-Surface) Nozzle

Yes

Slim Hard Floor Nozzle

Yes

Bedding Nozzle

No

Pet Nozzle

No

Mop Nozzle

No

OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES

Hard Dirt Tool

No

Mattress Tool

No

Multi-angle Tool

No

Mop Pads (Qty)

0

Water Tank Filler (Measuring Cup) for Mop Nozzle

No

Extra Exhaust Filter

No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

260 x 1120 x 270

Weight (kg)

2.7

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806087076394

FEATURES (CLEANER)

Type

Cordless Stick + Handheld (2in1)

Smart Inverter Motor

Yes

Dual PowerPack

No

Convert to Handheld

Yes

Battery Status Indicator

Yes

PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)

Power Mode

Normal / Power / Turbo

Dust Bin Capacity (L)

0.44

BATTERY

Batteries Included (Qty)

1 (Single)

Battery Type

Lithium-ion

Charging Time per battery (minutes)

240

Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode without Nozzles)

50

Max Run Time (min/battery) (Power Mode)

11

Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode without Nozzles)

6

Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)

40

Max Run Time (min/battery) (Power Mode + Nozzle)

11

Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)

6

SUMMARY

Print
Capacity
755 liters
Dimension (WxDxH)
912 x 918 x 1797
Main technology
InstaView / Door-in-Door™
Additional benefit
Easy access to your Favorite

Key Spec

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

912 x 1797 x 918

Compressor Type

Linear

InstaView

Yes

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Finish (Door)

Black STS

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

Product Type

French door

MATERIAL & FINISH

Finish (Door)

Black STS

PERFORMANCE

Compressor Type

Linear

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Packing Weight (kg)

171

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

912 x 1797 x 918

Product Weight (kg)

159

FEATURES

InstaView

Yes

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Hygiene Fresh

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

LM334VBMLD.A9NL

26.7 cu.ft | Door-In- Door | Instaview | Inverter Linear Compressor + AEROSCIENCE™ Technology Turbo 160W Powerful Particle Collector