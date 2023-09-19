About Cookies on This Site

22.8 Cu.Ft, Side By Side Refrigerator, White Color, Smart Diagnosis, Smart Inverter Compressor

Specs

Reviews

Support

LS25CBBWIV

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

LS25CBBWIV
Capacity
647 L
Dimension (WxDxH)
913 x 735 x 1790 mm
Main technology
Smart Inverter Compressor™,
Additional benefit
DoorCooling+™

Key Spec

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

913 x 1790 x 735

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor

Finish (Door)

White

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

Product Type

Side By Side

MATERIAL & FINISH

Finish (Door)

White

PERFORMANCE

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Refrigerator Light

LED

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Freezer Light

LED

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

913 x 1790 x 735

Product Weight (kg)

103

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Ice Maker_Manual

Yes

What people are saying