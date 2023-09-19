21.7 Cu.Ft, Side By Side Refrigerator, Platinum Silver Color, InstaView, Hygiene Fresh+, Inverter Linear Compressor

About Cookies on This Site

LS32HVDMLV

A video shows a woman approach her InstaView refrigerator and knock twice. The interior lights up and she can see the contents of her fridge without opening the door. The view zooms in to focus on the drinks in the door and then zooms out to see the woman from behind as she opens the door and grabs a drink.
InstaView™ ThinQ™

Knock Twice & See Inside

Knock twice and see 23% more of what's inside with the latest generation of InstaView™ ThinQ™.

*Compared to LG conventional Side by Side InstaView™ ThinQ™(GSX971NEAE).

A video starts zoomed in on the water dispenser. The exterior of the refrigerator goes clear and now the interior of the door and mechanical parts of the dispenser nozzle can be seen. The video zooms in further to show the water droplets as they fall through the UVnano part of the nozzle which reduces the bacteria. The view zooms back out to see the exterior of the refrigerator again as water is being dispensed into a glass.
UVnano™

Refresh Your Dispenser Nozzle Every Day

Automatically reduce *99.99% of bacteria from the water nozzle with UV light.

*The UVnano (function name: Self Care) was assessed by laboratory tests by TÜV Rheinland using internal testing methods of measuring reduction of E. coli, S. aureus and P. aeruginosa in distilled water samples after exposure to the product’s UV LED for 10 minutes each hour, after a total of 24 hours in normal household use. Actual results may vary depending on environmental conditions and usage. The product does not treat or cure health-related conditions and does not guarantee that water filtered by the product will be free from contaminants such as microbiological particles affecting health of users.

*UVnano is a compound of the words UV(ultraviolet) and nanometer(unit of length).

An close up video of water dripping from crisp green lettuce is next to a close up video of water falling on fresh red tomatoes, is next to a video of bright wet blueberries moving around.
LINEARCooling™

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer

LINEARCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in the flavor of fresh for up to 7 days.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG's internal test method to measure the time it took to achieve a 5% weight loss rate for pak choi on the shelf in the fresh produce compartment of the LGE LINEARCooling Model GSXV91NSAE. The result may vary during actual use.

The front view of a black InstaView refrigerator with the light on inside. The contents of the refrigerator can be seen through the InstaView door. Blue rays of light shine down over the contents from the DoorCooling function.
DoorCooling

Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster

Drinks are colder and food stays fresher with the even and faster performance of DoorCooling ™.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling+™ and Non-DoorCooling+™ models. Applicable models only.

*The images of the product are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

*DoorCooling+™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.

The bottom drawers of the fridge are filled with colorful fresh produce. An inset image magnifies the control lever to choose the optimal humidity level to keep produce fresh.

FRESHBalancer™

Level Up the Freshness with Optimal Humidity

Maintain optimal humidity to keep fruits and vegetables fresh for longer.

Enhance Your Décor with an UltraSleek Door

Enhance Your Décor with an UltraSleek Door

The UltraSleek Door instantly enhances the décor of any kitchen.

Large Capacity

Store More with More
Interior Space

Enjoy plenty of room to store all your food and beverages that doesn't crowd your kitchen.

*635L:Based on EU standard, 635L is capacity of LGE model GSXV91NSAE.

Modern Elegance In Every Detail

The silver accents and metallic wall give the design a premium feel from the inside out.

The front view of the metallic Metal Fresh panel with the "Metal Fresh" logo showing.

Soft LED Lighting

A diagonal view of the shelf with metallic paneling on the interior of the refrigerator.

Metallic Decoration

A diagonal view up into the top of the refrigerator showing the soft LED lighting.

Soft LED Lighting

*Metal Fresh™ is a compound phrase derived from the phrases 'metal laminated design' applied on the cold air vent and 'NatureFresh' by LINEARCooling™ and DoorCooling+™.

*The use of metal components does not in itself keep the food in the refrigerator fresher.

Keep Fresher, Cool Faster, Save More

Keep Fresher, Cool Faster, Save More

LG Inverter Linear Compressor™ keeps food at the peak of freshness with less energy consumed.

LEARN MORE

Hygiene Fresh+TM

Hygiene Fresh ™

99.999% Fresh Air

The intelligent air filter can not only remove bacteria up to 99.999%, but also minimize bad odor in the refrigerator. In addition, you can keep your food items fresher in the cleaner condition.

SASO_Label

Design, features, and specifications are subject to change without notice. Screen images simulated and/or dramatized. Some features in videos may not be available on all models. Please refer to the TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS tab for a complete list of features by model.

Details shown on product images may vary by region, country, or model.

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

Product Type

Side by Side

CAPACITY

Freezer Capacity (cu. ft)

7.3

Refrigerator Capacity (cu. ft)

18.2

Storage Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)

33

Storage Volume Freezer (L)

207

Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

516

Storage Volume Total (L)

756

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Depth without door (mm)

798

Depth without handle (mm)

913

Packing Weight (kg)

150

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

913 x 1790 x 913

Product Weight (kg)

140

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

Yes

Deodorizer

Yes

Door-in-Door

Yes (Door-in-Door)

InstaView

Yes

LINEAR Cooling

No

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Freezer Light

Top LED

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

Shelf_Tempered Glass

3

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Water Only Dispenser

Internal

Automatic Ice Maker

Yes (Spaceplus)

Ice & Water Dispenser

Cube & Crushed Ice

MATERIAL & FINISH

Finish (Door)

Matte Black PCM

PERFORMANCE

Compressor Type

Inverter Linear Compressor

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Refrigerator Light

Top LED

Egg tray/Egg basket

Egg Tray

Hygiene Fresh

No

Shelf_Tempered Glass

3

Vegetable Box

Yes (2)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

LS32HVDMLV

21.7 Cu.Ft, Side By Side Refrigerator, Platinum Silver Color, InstaView, Hygiene Fresh+, Inverter Linear Compressor