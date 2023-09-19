About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Top Fridge, Smart Inverter, 379L

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LG Top Fridge, Smart Inverter, 379L

LT19CBBSIN

LG Top Fridge, Smart Inverter, 379L

Front view
10years

10years

10years

10years

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer
LinearCooling™

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer

LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in the flavor of fresh for up to 7 days.

*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE LinearCooling™ model. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.

Fast
Multi Air Flow

Fast & Even Cooling

Cooling air is supplied in every corner of refrigerator with multiple cooling air vent.
Energy Saving Smart Inverter Compressor

Energy Saving Smart Inverter Compressor

LG’s intelligent Smart Inverter Compressor is an energy expert, adjusting cooling power based on quantities of stored food and the inside and outside temperature of the refrigerator. The Smart Inverter Compressor also generates less noise, making your kitchen a quiet, relaxing place to enjoy. Backed by a 10 years warranty!

*LG internal test data based on "KS C ISO15502" Standard.

Energy Efficient
LED Panel Lighting

Energy Efficient & Longer Life Span

LED Panel Lighting is more energy efficient & has longer life span than conventional bulb lighting.
Easy Storage
Moving Ice Maker

Easy Storage

You can easily take out and move the ice tray whenever you need more freezer space.
LT19CBBSIN_SASO
Print

Key Spec

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

780 x 1800 x 730

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

Door-in-Door

No

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

Finish (Door)

P/S3

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

Product Type

Top Mount

CAPACITY

Freezer Capacity (cu. ft)

4.2

Refrigerator Capacity (cu. ft)

13.4

Storage Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)

10

Storage Volume Freezer (L)

120

Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

379

Storage Volume Total (L)

509

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Depth without door (mm)

599

Depth without handle (mm)

700

Packing Weight (kg)

87

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

780 x 1800 x 730

Product Weight (kg)

78

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

Yes

Deodorizer

Yes

Door-in-Door

No

LINEAR Cooling

Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Freezer Light

Top LED

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

Shelf_Tempered Glass

1

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Water Only Dispenser

No

Automatic Ice Maker

No

Ice Maker_Manual(Movable)

Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

Finish (Door)

P/S3

PERFORMANCE

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Refrigerator Light

Top LED

Egg tray/Egg basket

Yes

Fresh 0 Zone

No

Hygiene Fresh

No

Shelf_Tempered Glass

3

Vegetable Box

Yes (1)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

What people are saying

Buy Directly

Front view

LT19CBBSIN

LG Top Fridge, Smart Inverter, 379L