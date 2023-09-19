About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
18 S. Cu. Ft, Top Freezer Refrigerator, White, Multi Air Flow, Energy Saving, Inverter Linear Compressor

Specs

Reviews

Support

18 S. Cu. Ft, Top Freezer Refrigerator, White, Multi Air Flow, Energy Saving, Inverter Linear Compressor

LT19CBBWLN

18 S. Cu. Ft, Top Freezer Refrigerator, White, Multi Air Flow, Energy Saving, Inverter Linear Compressor

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

LT19CBBWLN
Capacity
18 Cu.Ft
Dimension (WxDxH)
780 x 730 x 1800
Main technology
Door Cooling+
Additional benefit
Deodorizer

Key Spec

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

780 x 1800 x 730

Compressor Type

Inverter Linear

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

Product Type

Top Freezer

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

Yes

Deodorizer

NO

PERFORMANCE

Compressor Type

Inverter Linear

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

780 x 1800 x 730

Product Weight (kg)

80

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

Shelf_Tempered Glass

Yes

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Shelf_Tempered Glass

Yes

Vegetable Box

Yes

What people are saying