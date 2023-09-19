About Cookies on This Site

20.9 Cu.Ft, Top Freezer Refrigerator, Plantinum Silver Color, Multi Air Flow,Energy Saving Inverter Linear Compressor

20.9 Cu.Ft, Top Freezer Refrigerator, Plantinum Silver Color, Multi Air Flow,Energy Saving Inverter Linear Compressor

LT22CBBSLN

20.9 Cu.Ft, Top Freezer Refrigerator, Plantinum Silver Color, Multi Air Flow,Energy Saving Inverter Linear Compressor

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer
LinearCooling™

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer

LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in the flavor of fresh for up to 7 days.

*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE LinearCooling™ model. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.

Fast & Even Cooling
Multi Air Flow

Fast & Even Cooling

Cooling air is supplied in every corner of refrigerator with multiple cooling air vent.
Inverter Linear Compressor
Inverter Linear Compressor

Efficient Energy Saving

Thanks to LG's Inverter Linear Compressor, ensuring market leading efficiency by using less components than conventional compressors. Hence, Inverter Linear Compressor has less friction points, making less noise.
LED Panel Lighting
LED Panel Lighting

Energy Efficient & Longer Life Span

LED Panel Lighting is more energy efficient & has longer life span than conventional bulb lighting.
Easy Storage
Moving Ice Maker

Easy Storage

You can easily take out and move the ice tray whenever you need more freezer space.

Design, features, and specifications are subject to change without notice.

Some features in videos may not be available on all models.

Please refer to the TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS tab for a complete list of features by model.

Details shown on product images may vary by region, country, or model.

SUMMARY

Capacity
592 liters
Dimension (WxDxH)
860 x 730 x 1840
Main technology
LINEAR Cooling™
Additional benefit
Door Cooling+™

Key Spec

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

860 x 1840 x 730

Compressor Type

Inverter Linear

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

Product Type

Top Freezer

PERFORMANCE

Compressor Type

Inverter Linear

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Packing Weight (kg)

100

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

860 x 1840 x 730

Product Weight (kg)

90

