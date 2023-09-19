About Cookies on This Site

LG Sound Bar SN4, 2.1ch, 300W, AI Sound Pro, TV Sound Sync, Wireless subwoofer

LG Sound Bar SN4, 2.1ch, 300W, AI Sound Pro, TV Sound Sync, Wireless subwoofer

SN4

LG Sound Bar SN4, 2.1ch, 300W, AI Sound Pro, TV Sound Sync, Wireless subwoofer

Very close up woofer that is maden carbon
Carbon Woofer

Pursue High Fidelity Sound

Each woofer unit is designed with a carbon diaphragm to secure excellent clarity.

A TV is shown on a gray wall and LG Soundbar below it on a gray shelf. TV shows a conductor conducting an orchestra.

AI Sound Pro

Adaptive Audio for Everything You Watch

AI Sound Pro automatically analyzes content to instantly optimize audio settings for what’s playing. Catch every detail with crystal clear dialogue or more punchy powerful action, depending on the genre.

Sound bar is on the white shelf and left side, there is sub woofer. The subwoofer looks bigger because it's more forward.

Wireless Subwoofer

Add More Power Easily

 

 

 

Feel the beat with the powerful LG Sound Bar SN4 wireless subwoofer. Pumping out an extra 200 watts, it’s sounds good and it’s convenient to install.

Close-up LG Soundbar right side with LG logo on the bottom right corner. Connectivity icons shown above the product.

Connectivity

Connect More Conveniently

Add Bluetooth® connectivity to your audio setup, or conveniently connect and play using optical or HDMI cables.

Close-up right side of LG Soundbar next to smartphone. Two devices are on the white shelf.

Bluetooth® Streaming

Stream Smart for Quality Sound

Stream music directly from your smartphone to LG Sound Bar SN4 via Bluetooth®. Exceptional sound for all your music is now all within your reach.

The TV is attached to the wall, and the sound bar is on a white shelf. TV showing a man plays guitar.

TV Sound Sync

Sync Seamlessly

LG Sound Bar SN4 can be simply connected to your LG TV via Bluetooth® or optical. Your complete TV audio experience is ready in no time.

Design, features and specifications subject to change without notice. Screen images simulated

and/or dramatized. Some features in videos may not be available on all models. Please refer to the

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS tab for a complete list of features by model.
Details shown on product images may vary by region, country or model.

SN4

LG Sound Bar SN4, 2.1ch, 300W, AI Sound Pro, TV Sound Sync, Wireless subwoofer