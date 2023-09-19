We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Sound Bar SN4, 2.1ch, 300W, AI Sound Pro, TV Sound Sync, Wireless subwoofer
A TV is shown on a gray wall and LG Soundbar below it on a gray shelf. TV shows a conductor conducting an orchestra.
AI Sound Pro
Adaptive Audio for Everything You Watch
AI Sound Pro automatically analyzes content to instantly optimize audio settings for what’s playing. Catch every detail with crystal clear dialogue or more punchy powerful action, depending on the genre.
Sound bar is on the white shelf and left side, there is sub woofer. The subwoofer looks bigger because it's more forward.
Wireless Subwoofer
Add More Power Easily
Feel the beat with the powerful LG Sound Bar SN4 wireless subwoofer. Pumping out an extra 200 watts, it’s sounds good and it’s convenient to install.
Close-up LG Soundbar right side with LG logo on the bottom right corner. Connectivity icons shown above the product.
Connectivity
Connect More Conveniently
Add Bluetooth® connectivity to your audio setup, or conveniently connect and play using optical or HDMI cables.
Close-up right side of LG Soundbar next to smartphone. Two devices are on the white shelf.
Bluetooth® Streaming
Stream Smart for Quality Sound
Stream music directly from your smartphone to LG Sound Bar SN4 via Bluetooth®. Exceptional sound for all your music is now all within your reach.
The TV is attached to the wall, and the sound bar is on a white shelf. TV showing a man plays guitar.
TV Sound Sync
Sync Seamlessly
LG Sound Bar SN4 can be simply connected to your LG TV via Bluetooth® or optical. Your complete TV audio experience is ready in no time.
Design, features and specifications subject to change without notice. Screen images simulated
and/or dramatized. Some features in videos may not be available on all models. Please refer to the
TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS tab for a complete list of features by model.
Details shown on product images may vary by region, country or model.
Buy Directly
SN4
