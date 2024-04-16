We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Enjoy 5
Years of Protection with LG's New OLED TV Warranty Policy
New Warranty
Policy Aims to Enhance Customer Trust and Satisfaction
Riyadh, July 11, 2024 — LG
Electronics (LG) is excited to announce a new 5-year warranty policy for select
LG TVs in Saudi Arabia, further enhancing its commitment to customer
satisfaction and trust. This extended warranty will be available for the
following models: 97 OLED G2, 97, 83, 77, 65 inch OLED
G4, and 83, 77 inch OLED M3.
Starting immediately, customers purchasing these
models will benefit from an extended warranty, ensuring their investment is
protected for a full five years. This initiative underscores LG's dedication to
providing top-notch products and unparalleled customer service, reaffirming its
position as a leader in the consumer electronics industry.
"We are thrilled to introduce this new 5-year
warranty policy for our premium TV models in Saudi Arabia," said Jungho Kim, Managing Director of LG Saudi Arabia. "At
LG, we strive to go beyond just providing innovative products; we aim to offer
peace of mind and long-term satisfaction to our valued customers. This extended
warranty is a testament to the confidence we have in our technology and our
commitment to exceptional customer care."
The new warranty policy will cover any manufacturing
defects and malfunctions, giving customers added reassurance and support. By
offering this extended warranty, LG continues to build on its promise of
delivering high-quality, reliable products that enhance the lives of its
customers.
Terms and conditions apply to the 5-year warranty
policy, and customers are encouraged to visit LG's official website or contact
customer service for detailed information on eligibility and coverage.
This announcement is part of LG's broader strategy to
strengthen its relationship with consumers by providing innovative and reliable
solutions that meet their evolving needs. By extending the warranty period, LG
aims to ensure that customers can enjoy their cutting-edge OLED TVs with
confidence and peace of mind.
For more information about the new 5-year warranty
policy and to view the eligible models, please visit https://www.lg.com/sa_en/ or contact
LG's customer service.