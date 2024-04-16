Enjoy 5 Years of Protection with LG's New OLED TV Warranty Policy

New Warranty Policy Aims to Enhance Customer Trust and Satisfaction

Riyadh, July 11, 2024 — LG Electronics (LG) is excited to announce a new 5-year warranty policy for select LG TVs in Saudi Arabia, further enhancing its commitment to customer satisfaction and trust. This extended warranty will be available for the following models: 97 OLED G2, 97, 83, 77, 65 inch OLED G4, and 83, 77 inch OLED M3.

Starting immediately, customers purchasing these models will benefit from an extended warranty, ensuring their investment is protected for a full five years. This initiative underscores LG's dedication to providing top-notch products and unparalleled customer service, reaffirming its position as a leader in the consumer electronics industry.

"We are thrilled to introduce this new 5-year warranty policy for our premium TV models in Saudi Arabia," said Jungho Kim, Managing Director of LG Saudi Arabia. "At LG, we strive to go beyond just providing innovative products; we aim to offer peace of mind and long-term satisfaction to our valued customers. This extended warranty is a testament to the confidence we have in our technology and our commitment to exceptional customer care."

The new warranty policy will cover any manufacturing defects and malfunctions, giving customers added reassurance and support. By offering this extended warranty, LG continues to build on its promise of delivering high-quality, reliable products that enhance the lives of its customers.

Terms and conditions apply to the 5-year warranty policy, and customers are encouraged to visit LG's official website or contact customer service for detailed information on eligibility and coverage.

This announcement is part of LG's broader strategy to strengthen its relationship with consumers by providing innovative and reliable solutions that meet their evolving needs. By extending the warranty period, LG aims to ensure that customers can enjoy their cutting-edge OLED TVs with confidence and peace of mind.

For more information about the new 5-year warranty policy and to view the eligible models, please visit https://www.lg.com/sa_en/ or contact LG's customer service.