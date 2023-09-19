LG OLED evo CS3 55 inch 4K Smart TV 2023

About Cookies on This Site

Front view with LG OLED evo and 10 Years World No.1 OLED Emblem on screen.

A video shows the 10 Years World's No.1 OLED TV emblem appear gradually against a black backdrop with purple and blue fireworks.

10 Years of LG OLED.
A Decade at the Top

*Source: Omdia. Unit shipments, 2013-2022. Results are not an endorsement of LG Electronics. Any reliance on these results is at the third-party’s own risk. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.

A video shows LG OLED CS3 gradually appearing against a black backdrop. Then, the TV gets larger with a colorful abstract artwork on screen and the words "LG OLED evo" above.

Outstanding Processing Power

α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6

 

Evolution at Its Core

Enter the world of α-realism1. A portal to new universes and the sensation of feeling like you're really there. Be the main character surrounded by the exceptional picture and sound refinements of α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6.

AI Super Upscaling

The AI processing system uses AI Noise Reduction and AI Super Resolution to classify images and remove noise based on their category. Then, deep learning algorithms enhance faces and objects to make them look more defined, expressive, and multi-dimensional without appearing artificial.

An image of a woman in a city. A square overlay is applied on top of the woman representing AI Super Upscaling, putting her in focus with detail against an artfully blurred backdrop.

HDR Expression Enhancer

HDR Expression Enhancer applies individual tone mapping curves to the objects your eyes are naturally drawn to, making them stand out sharply and expressively.

AI Sound Pro

AI Sound Pro virtually mixes the sound to create the effect of 9.1.2 surround speakers, remastered for clarity and balance control.

An image of an LG OLED TV in a room showing a music concert. Bubbles depicting virtual surround sound fill the space.

*Screen images simulated.
**Soundbar can be purchased separately.

SELF-LIT OLED

No Backlight Necessary

Pixels reachest their brightest, most brilliant potential when they stand alone and shine without the dull glow of a backlight.

Infinite Contrast

With deep dark blacks that can only be achieved by self-lit pixels, bold contrast reveals details your eyes usually miss with crisp, defined visuals.

100% Color Fidelity & 100% Color Volume

With 100% color fidelity and volume, colors are displayed exactly like the original, with rich tones in both bright and dark environments.

Intertek Color Fidelity certification. Intertek Color Volume certification.

An image of a parrot's tail against a black background is displayed on the top corner of a slim OLED TV against a black background. Each color on the parrot's feathers is vivid and boldly defined.

*Screen images simulated.
**LG OLED Panel is certified by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 color patterns.
***Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.

webOS 23 new Home

Tailored to Your Liking

From your favorite content to your preferred way to view, webOS 23 new Home is the hub that revolves around you.

*Screen images simulated.

My Profile

Get tailored movie recommendations, an overview of your team's next games, and your own notifications, all from one place dedicated to you.

Quick Card

Create dedicated cards for your favorite apps and services. Arrange them how you like, switch them up, and jump quickly into your content.

AI Picture Wizard

Pick your favorite images, and AI Picture Wizard analyzes 85M cases from 27 categories to set your ideal sharpness, contrast, and chroma.

An image of an LG OLED TV and remote control. The mic button on the remote control is lit up, and voice search keyword recommendations appear on the screen.

AI Concierge

Get recommendations for new things to watch based on your voice search history.

*Screen images simulated.
**Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
***Menus displayed may be different upon release.
****Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

Sights and Sounds Come To Life

DOLBY VISION

FILMMAKER MODE™

ENTERTAINMENT

Spellbinding Cinema

Scenes come to life with Dolby Vision's ultra-vivid picture and the immersive, spatial audio of Dolby Atmos.

The True Picture

Picture processing can remove a movie's intended charm. Filmmaker Mode preserves the director's cut for a more authentic way to enjoy films.

Endless Libraries of Entertainment

Tune into all the streaming services you love straight from your TV, including Netflix7,Prime Video9, Apple TV+10.

*Content and app availability may vary by country or region.
**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.

Ultimate Gaming

Embark on Epic Gaming Adventures

Feel like a winner every time you play. A blazing-fast 0.1ms response time, NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR support come together to create a clear, smooth picture that can't be rivaled, while the gamer-oriented UX and simple game streaming let you dive straight in and play on.

An image of three men playing a racing game on an LG OLED TV in a modern city apartment.

*Response time tested and certified by Intertek.
**VRR is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.

Game Dashboard & Optimizer

Game Settings at a Glance

Apply the ideal settings for your game genre and playing environment with Game Optimizer. Dive into Sound Tab and amplify the action or Game Tab to make sure everything looks and feels just right. There's no need to pause. Simply access the menu from Game Dashboard, which hovers over the action while you play.

Three game screens are shown against a black gradient background. One shows a car racing game with the Game Dashboard hovering over the action. Another shows a Sci-Fi game with the Game Optimizer menu. And the last screen shows Game Optimizer's Game Tab over a music game.

Eco-friendly LG OLED cardboard packaging depicted around thriving trees and mountains.

Sustainability

The Circle of Life

From green product design to reduced packaging, energy-efficient use, and a waste recovery system, LG OLED considers the planet from production to disposal.

*Only 65G3 is shown in the image for example purposes. All 2023 LG OLED models feature eco-friendly packaging.

 

1.α-realism refers to the realistic image and sound quality driven by LG's α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6.
2.Netflix streaming membership required.
3.Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
4.Subscription required for Apple TV+. Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.

All Spec

ACCESSIBILITY

Gray Scale

Yes

High Contrast

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

IR Blaster Cable

Yes

Power Cable

Yes (Attached)

Remote

Magic Remote

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AA x 2EA)

AUDIO

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.0)

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

HDMI Input

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS as specified in HDMI 2.1 (4 port))

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

2ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

USB Input

3ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1345x810x207

Packaging Weight (Overseas)

28.6

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1228x708x46.9

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1228x738x251

TV Stand (WxD)

998x251

TV Weight without Stand

18.9

TV Weight with Stand

23.0

VESA Mounting (WxH)

300x200

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

