LG CordZero A9 Core, Wireless Vacuum Cleaner
*Based on LG internal test results, the test results were observed by Intertek. A9 Kompressor™ receptacle capacity was tested on Turbo mode. Cat hair (breed was Maine Coon) was suctioned until the receptacle reached capacity. It was then compressed by the manual compression function. This cycle was repeated until the compressed cat hair reached capacity. Compression efficiency is calculated by the weight, compared with cat hair that has not been compressed (same volume). Actual receptacle capacity(compression efficiency) may vary depending on operating environment.
*After washing, ensure filters are fully dried before re-assembling. Drying time may differ by season, temperature or humidity.
*Tested to ASTM F1977-04(2017) Filtration Efficiency of a Vacuum Cleaner System Standards, in Turbo (Max) Mode. Actual filtration efficiency may vary depending on the operating environment.
*Compatible smartphone (Android 4.1.2 or later or IOS 9 or later) required for LG ThinQ™ app. Mobile and Home Wi-Fi data connection required.
Included Power Drive Nozzle™
Three images in line: the first shows the vacuum vacuuming dirt from a hard surface, second shows vacuuming chips from a carpet, and the third shows the Power Punch on bedding.
Slim Power Drive™ Nozzle
The Slim Power Drive™ Nozzle effectively lifts dust, dirt, and pet hair from hard-to-reach spaces.
Easy and Comprehensive Cleaning with Multiple Accessories
*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
**Based on LG internal test results, the number of vibrations per minute vary depending on operating environment and hours of use.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
260 x 1120 x 270
All Spec
Extra Exhaust Filter
No
Hard Dirt Tool
No
Mattress Tool
No
Mop Pads (Qty)
0
Multi-angle Tool
No
Water Tank Filler (Measuring Cup) for Mop Nozzle
No
Dust Bin Capacity (L)
0.44
Power Mode
Normal / Power / Turbo
Bar Code
8806087076363
Cleaning Brush
Yes
Combination Tool
Yes
Crevice Tool
Yes
Batteries Included (Qty)
1 (Single)
Battery Type
Lithium-ion
Charging Time per battery (minutes)
240
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode without Nozzles)
60
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)
40
Max Run Time (min/battery) (Power Mode)
30
Max Run Time (min/battery) (Power Mode + Nozzle)
20
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode without Nozzles)
7
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)
6
Weight (kg)
2.6
Battery Status Indicator
Yes
Convert to Handheld
Yes
Dual PowerPack
No
Smart Inverter Motor
Yes
Type
Cordless Stick + Handheld (2in1)
Bedding Nozzle
No
Mop Nozzle
No
Pet Nozzle
No
Slim Hard Floor Nozzle
Yes
Universal(Multi-Surface) Nozzle
Yes
Buy Directly
A9K-CORE
LG CordZero A9 Core, Wireless Vacuum Cleaner