LG CordZero A9 Core, Wireless Vacuum Cleaner

A9K-CORE

Powerful Suction for a More Complete Clean

Powerful Suction for a More Complete Clean

The brushless Smart Inverter Motor™ spins at high speed to generate powerful suction that can lift dirt particles easily.
The handle area of the handstick vacuum cleaner is shown on the left with the Smart Inverter Motor™ which is inside shown on the right outside of the machine.

Durable Cleaning Technology with 10-year warranty

The Smart Inverter Motor™ is a brushless design with minimal mechanical friction during operation. This improves the durability of the motor enabling LG to offer a 10 year parts warranty on the motor.
The side of the bin of the handstick vacuum cleaner is shown filling up with dust, the LG Kompressor™ is pushed down and shows more space in the bin.

Compress Dirt in the Bin, so You Empty Less Often

The LG KOMPRESSOR™ technology saves you time by compressing dust and hair collected in the bin. With the compaction of dust and hair (by up to 2.4 times the uncompressed capacity*) you need to clean out the bin less often. When it is time to empty, the Kompressor lever is simply pushed down with the door open to clear the contents.

*Based on LG internal test results, the test results were observed by Intertek. A9 Kompressor™ receptacle capacity was tested on Turbo mode. Cat hair (breed was Maine Coon) was suctioned until the receptacle reached capacity. It was then compressed by the manual compression function. This cycle was repeated until the compressed cat hair reached capacity. Compression efficiency is calculated by the weight, compared with cat hair that has not been compressed (same volume). Actual receptacle capacity(compression efficiency) may vary depending on operating environment.

 

A9K Vacuum can be stored by wall mounting, floor standing or compact mode.

Charging and Storage Options

The CordZero™ handstick can be stored easily and neatly in your house in three different ways: Wall-mount mode, Floor-stand mode and Compact mode.
a_hand_is_gripping_the_handle_of_the_handstick_vacuum_cleaner__the_handle_shows_the_on/off button, Wi-Fi button and Turbo button.

Control Features With a Single Touch of Your Thumb

Activate your vacuum easily with one touch control. On, off and adjust power levels with a touch of your thumb. It's that easy.
Adjustable Wand Length for Versatility and Ease6

Adjustable Wand Length for Versatility and Ease

With a 4 stage extension capability, the telescopic pipe lets users adjust the length to their preferred height for comfortable use.
A faucet is shown running and water fills half of the photo to show the ease of cleaning the three objects that make up the filter and cyclone system of the handstick vacuum cleaner that are floating.

Removable and Washable Filters

Easily maintain your vacuum by removing and washing your filters. Over time, dirt builds up on the filters inside your vacuum. The metal filter, cloth pre-filter and fine dust filter can all be removed and washed in water to clean dirt away. Leave the filters to dry completely before placing them back in the vacuum.

*After washing, ensure filters are fully dried before re-assembling. Drying time may differ by season, temperature or humidity.

The 5-step filtration system of the product has been separated and shown with arrows and words indicating each step with: 1st cyclone, metal dust filter, 2nd cyclone, pre-filter, fine dust filter.

5-Step Filtration System with High Efficiency Dust Collector Filter

The 5 step filtration system helps to capture 99.97% of dust particles as small as 0.3 microns in size from household surfaces.*

*Tested to ASTM F1977-04(2017) Filtration Efficiency of a Vacuum Cleaner System Standards, in Turbo (Max) Mode. Actual filtration efficiency may vary depending on the operating environment.

The vacuum in the charging stand is in a living room in the background with a woman looking at her phone in the foreground. An image of the phone screen shows the cleaning history of her product.

Manage your vacuum with
ease

ThinQ™ helps to monitor and maintain your CordZero™ A9 Kompressor by
alerting you to check the status of the filter and when your battery is charged,
as well as run diagnosis and cleaning history, all through a single app.*

*Compatible smartphone (Android 4.1.2 or later or IOS 9 or later) required for LG ThinQ™ app. Mobile and Home Wi-Fi data connection required.

Included Power Drive Nozzle™

Three images in line: the first shows the vacuum vacuuming dirt from a hard surface, second shows vacuuming chips from a carpet, and the third shows the Power Punch on bedding.

Slim Power Drive™ Nozzle

The Slim Power Drive™ Nozzle effectively lifts dust, dirt, and pet hair from hard-to-reach spaces.

Easy and Comprehensive Cleaning with Multiple Accessories

Slim Power Drive Nozzle™

The Slim Power Drive™ Nozzle effectively lifts dust, dirt, and pet hair from hard-to-reach spaces.

Power Drive™ Multi-Surface Nozzle

Suitable for a variety of material floors, especially carpet.

Crevice Tool

The crevice tool is useful for cleaning awkward and hard-to-get-to areas.

Combination tool

The combination tool is a 2 in 1 accessory that can be adjusted between a soft brush or hard nozzle.

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
**Based on LG internal test results, the number of vibrations per minute vary depending on operating environment and hours of use.

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

a9k-core
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
260 x 1120 x 270
Power Mode
Normal / Power / Turbo
Convert to Handheld
Yes
Batteries Included (Qty)
1 (Single)

Key Spec

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

260 x 1120 x 270

All Spec

OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES

Extra Exhaust Filter

No

Hard Dirt Tool

No

Mattress Tool

No

Mop Pads (Qty)

0

Multi-angle Tool

No

Water Tank Filler (Measuring Cup) for Mop Nozzle

No

PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)

Dust Bin Capacity (L)

0.44

Power Mode

Normal / Power / Turbo

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806087076363

BASIC ACCESSORIES

Cleaning Brush

Yes

Combination Tool

Yes

Crevice Tool

Yes

BATTERY

Batteries Included (Qty)

1 (Single)

Battery Type

Lithium-ion

Charging Time per battery (minutes)

240

Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode without Nozzles)

60

Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)

40

Max Run Time (min/battery) (Power Mode)

30

Max Run Time (min/battery) (Power Mode + Nozzle)

20

Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode without Nozzles)

7

Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)

6

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

260 x 1120 x 270

Weight (kg)

2.6

FEATURES (CLEANER)

Battery Status Indicator

Yes

Convert to Handheld

Yes

Dual PowerPack

No

Smart Inverter Motor

Yes

Type

Cordless Stick + Handheld (2in1)

NOZZLES

Bedding Nozzle

No

Mop Nozzle

No

Pet Nozzle

No

Slim Hard Floor Nozzle

Yes

Universal(Multi-Surface) Nozzle

Yes

What people are saying

Cradle_RightSide_PowerCarpet

A9K-CORE

LG CordZero A9 Core, Wireless Vacuum Cleaner