27” UltraGear QHD Nano IPS-spelskärm med 180 Hz uppdateringsfrekvens och DisplayHDR 400
27GS85Q_EU new Erp label .pdf
Energiklass : SE
Produktinformationsblad

27GS85Q-B

27” UltraGear QHD Nano IPS-spelskärm med 180 Hz uppdateringsfrekvens och DisplayHDR 400

vy framifrån

UltraGear™ logotyp.

Born to game

UltraGear™-spelskärm med en bild av en man som rider en häst.

Dyk in i farten 
med levande färger

Driv din spelvärld med en hastighet på 200Hz O/C. Driv ditt spelande med en QHD-upplösning, breda Nano IPS-betraktningsvinklar och en hisnande uppdateringsfrekvens på 200Hz O/C.

Skärm

27” QHD (2560x1440) Nano IPS

DisplayHDR™ 400/ DCI-P3 98% (Typ.)

Hastighet

Uppdateringsfrekvens på 200Hz (O/C)

Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) svarstid

Teknik

VESA certified AdaptiveSync

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

AMD FreeSync™

*Bilderna är simulerade för att öka förståelsen för funktionen. De kan skilja sig från den faktiska användningen.

*Denna skärm stöder en uppdateringsfrekvens på 180Hz; när den är överklockad kan den användas med en uppdateringsfrekvens på 200Hz. Ett grafikkort som stöder DisplayPort 1.4 och en DisplayPort 1.4-kabel krävs för att ”200Hz” fungerar korrekt. 

Uppdateringsfrekvens på 200Hz (O/C)

Uppgraderad hastighet.
Ny standard.

Vi har höjt UltraGears hastighetsstandard till 200Hz. Du kan njuta av ultratydliga och jämna bilder med en uppdateringsfrekvens på 200Hz (O/C), vilket laddar bilder 200 gånger på en sekund.

Det är en jämförelsebild av ett fartfyllt spel med låg uppdateringsfrekvens och en tydlig bild med en hög uppdateringsfrekvens på 200Hz (O/C).

*Bilderna är simulerade för att öka förståelsen för funktionen. De kan skilja sig från den faktiska användningen.

*Denna skärm stöder en uppdateringsfrekvens på 180Hz; när den är överklockad kan den användas med en uppdateringsfrekvens på 200Hz. Ett grafikkort som stöder DisplayPort 1.4 och en DisplayPort 1.4-kabel krävs för att fungera korrekt.

En bild av en robot på en bildskärm med tredimensionella, dynamiska färger.

Nano IPS-skärm

Lysande spel
från en vid vinkel

Nano IPS-tekniken ger spelscener liv med stor färgnoggrannhet och ett brett färgspektrum på DCI-P3 98 %, låter dig njuta av en fantastiskt levande spelupplevelse.

*Bilderna är simulerade för att öka förståelsen för funktionen. De kan skilja sig från den faktiska användningen.

*Betraktningsvinkeln på denna IPS-skärm är upp till 178 grader.

Nano IPS med DCI-P3 98 % (typ.)

Enastående färgprestanda

Den här bildskärmen stöder 98 % täckning av DCI-P3-spektrumet genom att använda nanopartiklar i Nano IPS, så att den ger en livfull färgåtergivning.

*Bilderna är simulerade för att öka förståelsen för funktionen. De kan skilja sig från den faktiska användningen.

*DCI-P3 : Typiskt 98%, Minst 90%.

Nano IPS 1ms (GtG)

Utformad för otrolig hastighet

1ms Nano IPS-skärmen minimerar efterbilder och ger snabb responstid, vilket låter dig njuta av en helt ny spelupplevelse.

*Bilderna är simulerade för att öka förståelsen för funktionen. De kan skilja sig från den faktiska användningen.

*Välj 'Snabbare läge' för att aktivera '1ms svarstid'. (Speljustering → Svarstid → Snabbare läge).

Högupplöst färgbild av en robot återgiven i DisplayHDR™ 400.

DisplayHDR™ 400

Känn stridens hetta med naturliga färger

Denna bildskärm återger naturtrogna färger med VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, så att spelare kan se de naturtrogna färgerna som utvecklarna tänkt sig, oavsett slagfältet.

*Bilderna är simulerade för att öka förståelsen för funktionen. De kan skilja sig från den faktiska användningen.

Flytande spelupplevelse

Jämförelse av flytande spelbild - Den vänstra bilden har tearing, och den högra bilden är felfri.

VESA certified AdaptiveSync

Med VESA AdaptiveSync Display-certifiering, inriktad på spel med avsevärt högre uppdateringsfrekvenser och låg latens. Njut av mjukare, tearing-fri spelbild och flimmerfri videouppspelning.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

Denna skärm är en NVIDIA-testad och officiellt validerad som en G-SYNC® Compatible bildskärm, vilket ger dig en bra spelupplevelse med avsevärt minskad tearing eller hack.

AMD FreeSync™

Med FreeSync™-teknik kan spelare uppleva sömlösa, flytande rörelser i högupplösta och snabba spel. Det minskar tearing och hack.

*Bilderna är simulerade för att öka förståelsen för funktionen. De kan skilja sig från den faktiska användningen.

*Funktionens prestanda jämförs med modeller som inte använder synkteknik.

*Fel eller fördröjningar kan uppstå beroende på nätverksanslutningen.

Design som sätter spelaren i centrum

Förbättra din spelupplevelse med 3-sidig praktiskt taget kantlös design för en inlevelsefull upplevelse. Den justerbara basen stöder skärmens rotation, lutning, höjd och vridning för att hjälpa dig att spela mer bekvämt.

Ikon för skärm med kantlös design.

Kantlös design

3-sidig praktiskt taget kantlös

Ikon för lutningsjusterbar.

Lutning

-5°~+15°

Ikon för höjdjusterbar.

Höjdjusterbar

110 mm

Ikon för vridningsjustering.

Vridning

Medurs

Två bilder som visar framsidan och baksidan av skärmen.

  • HDMI-ikon.

    HDMI

  • DisplayPort-ikon.

    DisplayPort

*Bilderna är simulerade för att öka förståelsen för funktionen. De kan skilja sig från den faktiska användningen.

Användargränssnitt för spel

Prisbelönt användargränssnitt för spel

Spelare kan använda On-Screen Display och OnScreen Control för att enkelt anpassa inställningarna, allt från att justera grundläggande bildskärmsalternativ till att ställa in en användardefinierad knapp med en genväg.

*För att ladda ner den senaste versionen av OnScreen Control, besök LG.COM.

*Bilderna är simulerade för att öka förståelsen för funktionen. De kan skilja sig från den faktiska användningen.

Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync hjälper spelare att uppfatta kritiska ögonblick i realtid, minska input-lagg och reagera snabbt på sina motståndare.

Svart stabilisator

Svart stabilisator hjälper spelare att upptäcka krypskyttar som lurar i de mörkaste hörnen och snabbt navigera i blixtexplosioner.

Korshår

Målpunkten är fixerad i mitten för att förbättra precisionen vid skott.

FPS-räknare

FPS-räknaren låter dig se hur snabbt allt laddar. Varje bildruta räknas, oavsett om du redigerar, spelar spel eller tittar på film, och med FPS-räknaren får du data i realtid.

*Bilderna är simulerade för att öka förståelsen för funktionen. De kan skilja sig från den faktiska användningen.

*Korshår-funktionen är inte tillgänglig när FPS-räknaren är aktiverad.

*FPS-räknaren kan visa ett värde som överskrider skärmens maximala uppdateringsfrekvens.

*FPS(Frame Per Second)-räknare: Mäter antal bildrutor per sekund.

Viktiga specifikationer

  • Storlek [tum]

    27

  • Upplösning

    2560 x 1440

  • Paneltyp

    IPS

  • Bildförhållande

    16:9

  • Färgomfång (typ)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Ljusstyrka (typ.) [cd/m²]

    400 cd/m²

  • Uppdateringsfrekvens (Max.) [Hz]

    180 200(OC)

  • Svarstid

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Justering av bildskärmens position

    Lutning/Höjd/Vridning

Alla specifikationer

INFORMATION

  • Produktnamn

    UltraGear

  • År

    Y24

DISPLAY

  • Storlek [tum]

    27

  • Bildförhållande

    16:9

  • Paneltyp

    IPS

  • Svarstid

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Upplösning

    2560 x 1440

  • Pixelavstånd [mm]

    0.2331 x 0.2331 mm

  • Färgdjup (antal färger)

    1.07B

  • Betraktningsvinkel (CR≥10)

    178º(H/V), 178º(U/N)

  • Ljusstyrka (typ.) [cd/m²]

    400 cd/m²

  • Kontrastförhållande (typ)

    1000:1

  • Färgomfång (typ)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Färgomfång (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Uppdateringsfrekvens (Max.) [Hz]

    180 200(OC)

  • Ljusstyrka (Min.) [cd/m²]

    320 cd/m²

  • Kontrastförhållande (Min.)

    700:1

  • Storlek [cm]

    68.4

ANSLUTNING

  • HDMI

    JA(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    JA

  • DP-version

    1.4

  • Hörlursutgång

    3 pols (Endast ljud)

  • USB nedströmsport

    JA(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB uppströms port

    JA(1ea/ver3.0)

FUNKTIONER

  • HDR 10

    JA

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Färgsvaghet

    JA

  • Smart energibesparing

    JA

  • Färgkalibrerad i fabrik

    JA

  • Säker mot flimmer

    JA

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • Dynamisk synkronisering av åtgärder

    JA

  • Stabilisator för svart

    JA

  • Hårkors

    JA

  • Läsarläge

    JA

  • FPS-räknare

    JA

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 400

  • Nano IPS™-teknik

    JA

  • Överklockning

    JA

  • Användardefinierad nyckel

    JA

  • HDR-effekt

    JA

MEKANISK

  • Justering av bildskärmens position

    Lutning/Höjd/Vridning

  • Väggmonterbar [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

MÅTT/VIKTER

  • Dimension vid leverans (B x H x D) [mm]

    691x184x498

  • Dimension med stativ (B x H x D) [mm]

    613.5x577.7x253.7(UPP) / 613.5x467.7x253.7(NER)

  • Dimension utan stativ (B x H x D) [mm]

    613.5x371.6x51.3

  • Vikt vid leverans [kg]

    8.6kg

  • Vikt med stativ [kg]

    6.20Kg

  • Vikt utan stativ [kg]

    4.30Kg

KRAFT

  • Strömförbrukning (Max.)

    32.16W

  • Strömförbrukning (Energy Star)

    26W

  • Strömförbrukning (viloläge)

    Mindre än 0,5W

  • Strömförbrukning (DC av)

    Mindre än 0,3W

  • AC-ingång

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Typ av

    Extern strömförsörjning (Adapter)

TILLBEHÖR

  • Displayport

    JA(1ea)

  • HDMI

    JA

  • USB A till B

    JA

SW-TILLÄMPNING

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    JA

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.

Det säger andra

