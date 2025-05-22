Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Vardagsrum med en väggmonterad TV. Skärmen visar en högkvalitativ bild av en val som hoppar upp ur vattnet.

Vad är bra TV-bildkvalitet?

LG har varit pionjärer inom stora framsteg inom TV-teknik och bildkvalitet. Utforska vårt breda sortiment av LG OLED, LG QNED, LG NanoCell, 4K och 8K TV-apparater för exceptionella tittarupplevelser.

Vad betyder 4K och 8K?

Detta är upplösning mätt som pixeltätheten på din skärm. 4K är på 3840x2160 pixlar medan 8K är på 7680x4320 pixlar.

Sida-vid-sida-jämförelse av en bild av en bergskedja med ett rutnät som representerar antalet pixlar per skärmupplösningstyp. FHD har minst antal pixlar medan 4K och 8K har mycket mer detaljer.

Vad är 4K TV? Och hur bra är 4K-upplösning?

4K TV-apparater har 8,3 miljoner pixlar, vilket är fyra gånger mer än en Full HD-TV. Detta resulterar i en tittarupplevelse med otrolig detaljrikedom även på större skärmar. Snart kommer 4K att ersätta 1080p som den nya standarden. UHD (Ultra High Definition) är samma sak som 4K.¹ ² ³ ⁴

En 4K TV-skärm indikerar att den är 3840 x 2160 pixlar. Inuti den visas en mindre rektangel märkt FHD. Detta visar skillnaden i kvalitet och pixeltäthet mellan FHD och 4K.

Vilket 4K-innehåll
finns tillgängligt?

Njut av ett brett utbud av 4K-innehåll från populära OTT-plattformar såsom Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, YouTube, med mera. Från storfilmer till TV-serier, dokumentärer och direktsänd sport är 4K-innehåll nu allmänt tillgängligt. Även klassiska filmer kan förbättras till nära 4K-kvalitet med vår AI Super Upscaling-teknik.¹ ² ⁴ ⁵

Vad är 4K AI
Super Upscaling?

LG OLED evo med AI Super Upscaling ger tydligare och mer detaljerade bilder genom att använda den förbättrade NPU-prestandan hos alpha 11 AI Processor. Denna avancerade teknik analyserar bilder i detalj och optimerar kvaliteten för OTT-innehåll, så att du kan få en betydligt bättre tittarupplevelse.¹ ² ⁴ ⁵

Vad är 8K TV?

8K TV-apparater har över 33 miljoner pixlar. Men trots denna höga upplösning har inte mycket 8K-innehåll släppts på marknaden ännu.

Hur väljer man mellan en 4K och 8K TV?

När du väljer mellan en 4K och 8K TV är det viktigt att ta hänsyn till dina personliga behov och din tittarmiljö.

 

• 8K TV-apparater har otrolig upplösning om du vill uppleva högsta möjliga bildkvalitet. 8K-innehåll kanske inte är lika allmänt tillgängligt dock.

 

• 4K TV-apparater erbjuder imponerande kvalitet och viktigast av allt, 4K-innehåll är mycket mer tillgängligt på OTT- och streamingplattformar vilket gör det till ett smartare val för tillfället. Med LG AI Super Upscaling 4K-teknik kan även innehåll som inte är 4K avnjutas med 4K-liknande kvalitet.² ⁴ ⁵ ⁶

Upptäck 4K TV-apparater och hitta din

Jämför funktioner sida-vid-sida enkelt för att välja den bästa TV:n för dig.² ³

Table Caption
Features OLED M5 OLED G5 QNED85 QNED99
LG OLED M5 produktbild
OLED M5
LG OLED G5 produktbild
OLED G5
LG QNED85 produktbild
QNED85
LG QNED99 produktbild
QNED99
Skärm LG SIGNATURE OLED (97 tum) LG OLED evo (83, 77, 65-tum) LG OLED evo LG QNED evo LG QNED 8K MiniLED
Storlek Upp till 97-tum (97, 83, 77, 65-tum) Upp till 97-tum (97, 83, 77, 65, 55, 48-tum) Upp till 100 tum (100, 86, 75, 65, 55, 50-tum) Upp till 86 tum (86, 75-tum)
Upplösning 4K 4K 4K 8K
Processor αlpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 αlpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 αlpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 αlpha 9 AI Processor Gen4
AI Upscaling AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 8K
Läs mer Läs mer Läs mer

Smarta tips för att välja din TV

Vad är rätt TV-storlek för ditt utrymme? >


Vilken är den bästa livsstils-TV:n för dig? >

Hur förbättrar AI TV smarta TV-apparater? >

Utforska alla köpguider för TV >

¹Skärmbilderna är simulerade.

 

²Funktionerna kan variera beroende på modell och skärmstorlek. Se varje respektive produktsida för detaljerade specifikationer.

 

³Stöd för den här funktionen kan variera beroende på region och land.

 

⁴Bildkvaliteten på uppskalat innehåll varierar beroende på källupplösningen.

 

⁵Personanpassade tjänster kan variera beroende på policyerna för tredjepartsapplikationen.

 

⁶LG QNED99 är 8K.

