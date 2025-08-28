In any commercial and industrial space—whether it’s a data center, a factory, or a high-rise office—powerful and reliable cooling is no longer a luxury; it’s essential infrastructure. These systems are crucial for maintaining operational stability, managing energy, and providing business continuity. For years, the standard approach was cooling systems that use refrigerant to cool the air directly. Today, however, the industry is shifting toward a more advanced, large-scale solution.

This article provides a comprehensive comparison of LG’s air-cooled and water-cooled chillers, exploring the key factors every project planner, building owner, and facility manager should consider to make an optimal choice.