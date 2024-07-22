We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Homeowners always welcome solutions that make energy management more convenient and efficient. LG enhances this with its cutting-edge Home Energy Platform (HEP). This all-in-one solution optimizes and simplifies the use of self-sustainable energy in households. Combined with the LG ThinQ™ app, it offers a seamless and intuitive experience, making it easier than ever for homeowners to achieve energy efficiency and sustainability. For a detailed overview, including a full video on the Home Energy Platform, please refer to the link at the end of the article.
With solar panels generating energy and an Energy Storage System (ESS) in place, households can run on self-sustainable energy. The system smartly utilizes surplus power by storing remaining battery time and energy in the cloud.
It also converts excess energy into hot water through heat pump technology, optimizing overall energy use. This innovative approach ensures maximum efficiency and sustainability for the modern home.
In insufficient solar conditions, the system switches to Energy Saving mode, with LG HEP reducing household energy consumption and operating costs. This feature also prevents power outages during blackouts.
Furthermore, LG HEP can be integrated with an Electric Vehicle Charger if you own an electric vehicle.
The LG ThinQ™ app allows users to monitor the energy flow in the home, providing information such as which appliances consume the most power, optimization of energy usage each month, and the economic benefit of energy consumption habits.
In addition, the Demand Response program encourages reduced power usage during peak hours, rewarding users with incentives.
Efficient use of distributed power through LG HEP reduces reliance on centralized power plants, supporting virtual power plants and decreasing carbon energy usage. Additionally, LG HEP provides access to other smart home appliances, enhancing home management convenience.
The LG Home Energy Platform and LG ThinQ™ app make electrifying your home and reducing carbon energy seamless and efficient. By integrating solar energy, storage, and intelligent management, they maximize energy efficiency and sustainability. Features like surplus power use and EV charger integration add to its appeal. These solutions provide economic and environmental benefits while ensuring a modern, convenient lifestyle.
*LG Home Energy Platform is unavailable in Singapore.
