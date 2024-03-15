55" Pro:Centric Hotel TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
* Customized Ul may be little different.
* Actual Ul may slightly differ when implemented
* When PCS40OR and PCD 2.0 are used, PCD feature is available, even in RF infrastructure. However, to provide interactive services in an RF infrastructure, Wi-Fi is required (RF+Wireless Infrastructure).
* Actual In-screen image may slightly differ
* TV native Control
* Server Based control
* Magic Motion Remote is required (sold separately)
* SoftAP should be set in installation menu after TV is on.
* Smart Mirroring may not be operated at the same time
* Support devices for Bluetooth Sound Sync: Android (above v4.4 KitKat) /iOS based mobile device
* AUX LAN (LAN out) ID: Set a VLAN ID to be assigned to external devices connected . to the LAN out port. (An AUX LAN is used for assigning a VLAN ID.)
* VLAN ID: Create a separate Virtual LAN group with IDs (tagging).
All specs
INFO
-
Category
-
Pro:Centric Smart
VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)
-
Healthcare Headphone Mode
-
YES
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cable
-
YES (1.5M / Angle Type)
-
Remote type
-
S-Con / MMR (Option)
VIDEO
-
HDR_HDR 10 Pro
-
YES
-
HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
-
YES
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)
-
SECAM / PAL
-
Digital
-
DVB-T2/C
-
Teletext (Auto Teletext)
-
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Kensington Lock
-
YES
-
VESA Compatible
-
300 x 300 mm
POWER SPEC.
-
Power Consumption(Max)
-
169W
-
Power Consumption(Typ)
-
142W
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V 50/60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
STANDARD
-
EMC
-
CE
-
Safety
-
CB
AUDIO (SOUND)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
YES (Ready, MMR Required)
-
LG Sound Sync
-
YES
-
Speaker (Audio Output)
-
20W
DISPLAY
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
400 nit
-
Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Size (Inch)
-
49
HOSPITALITY SOLUTION
-
Pro:Centric Direct
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric Server
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric Smart
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric V
-
YES
-
Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)
-
YES
-
Pro:Idiom (DRM)
-
YES
-
Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)
-
YES
-
webRTC (Real Time Communication)
-
YES
CONNECTIVITIES
-
AV In
-
YES
-
CI Slot
-
YES (CI+ 1.4)
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video)
-
YES
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
YES
-
External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)
-
YES
-
HDMI In
-
YES (2ea)
-
Headphone Out
-
YES
-
RF In
-
YES (1ea)
-
RJ45 (Usage Purpose)
-
2 (Ethernet, Aux)
-
RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)
-
1 (Control & Service)
-
USB (Ver.)
-
YES (2ea / 2.0)
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)
-
15.5/15.5/15.5/22.3 mm
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)
-
17.0/17.0/17.0/23.8 mm
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)
-
1360 x 835 x 175 mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
-
1244 x 726 x 87.1 mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
1244 x 786 x 231 mm
-
Weight in Shipping
-
19.5 kg
-
Weight without Stand
-
14.3 kg
-
Weight with Stand
-
14.5 kg
HOSPITALITY FEATURE
-
Diagnostics
-
YES (IP Remote)
-
Conformal Coating
-
YES
-
Energy Saving mode
-
YES
-
External Speaker Out / Line Out
-
YES (Ext. Speaker Out)
-
External Power Out
-
YES
-
EzManager
-
YES
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
-
YES
-
HTNG-CEC (Version)
-
YES (1.4)
-
Insert Image
-
YES
-
Instant ON
-
YES
-
IR Out
-
YES (RS-232C, HDMI)
-
Lock mode
-
YES (Limited)
-
Multi IR Code
-
YES
-
One Channel Map
-
YES
-
RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility
-
YES
-
Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)
-
YES (1.4)
-
SNMP
-
YES
-
USB Cloning
-
YES
-
V-Lan Tag
-
YES
-
Wake on RF
-
YES
-
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
-
YES
-
Welcome Video
-
YES
-
WOL
-
YES
SMART FUNCTION
-
Bluetooth
-
YES
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
-
YES
-
DIAL
-
YES
-
IoT
-
YES
-
Magic Remote Compatibility
-
YES (Ready)
-
Screen Share
-
YES
-
Soft AP
-
YES
-
Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)
-
YES
-
Web Browser
-
YES
-
webOS version
-
webOS 4.5
-
Wi-Fi
-
YES
VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)
-
BEACON
-
YES
-
NTP sync timer
-
YES
-
RTC (Real Time Clock)
-
YES
DESIGN
-
Front Color
-
Ceramic Black
-
Stand Type
-
2 Pole
-
Tool Name
-
UM73
-
