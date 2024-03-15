About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
65" Pro:Centric Hotel TV

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

65" Pro:Centric Hotel TV

65UT660H0TA

65" Pro:Centric Hotel TV

(4)

Customer Design Smart Hotel TV with Pro:Centric

The UT660H series offers Ultra HD Displays, customizable apps, and Pro:Centric, hospitality content management software that enables you to easily create customized content.
Pro:Centric Hotel Management Solution
PRO:CENTRIC SMART APPLICATION PLATFORM

Pro:Centric Hotel Management Solution

Pro:Centric SMART is optimized for customizing hospitality services for hotel brands and guests through an IP & RF infrastructure. With its high picture quality, sophisticated design, and advanced connectivity functions, it upscales in-room entertainment and enhances convenience through high-end technology.

*Customized Ul may be little different.

Pro:Centric Server Application
PRO:CENTRIC SMART APPLICATION PLATFORM

Pro:Centric Server Application

You can now express your hotel's unique identity with our customizable templates and pages. Pro:Centric provides you with a solution that be especially customized for your business.
Pro:Centric Direct Solution
PRO:CENTRIC SMART APPLICATION PLATFORM

Pro:Centric Direct Solution

Pro:Centric Direct is a hotel content management system that supports simple editing tools and provides various solutions such as 1-click service and IP network-based remote management. With this solution, users can easily edit the user interface, provide customized service, and efficiently manage all TVs.

*Actual Ul may slightly differ when implemented.
*When PCS40OR and PCD 2.0 are used, PCD feature is available, even in RF infrastructure. However, to provide interactive services in an RF infrastructure, Wi-Fi is required (RF+Wireless Infrastructure).

Multi language
PRO:CENTRIC V HOTEL MANAGEMENT SOLUTION

Multi language

39 languages including Hebrew, Arabic, and Farsi, and language alignment are supported, making your guests' stay a more comfortable one.
Basic & Easy Templates
PRO:CENTRIC V HOTEL MANAGEMENT SOLUTION

Basic & Easy Templates

Pro:Centric Application (PCA) provides one Basic & Easy Template, making a total of three templates, that customers can select according to their preference.
Customizable Template & Page
PRO:CENTRIC V HOTEL MANAGEMENT SOLUTION

Customizable Template & Page

Choose an alternative look & feel template based on your preferences, and edit multiple sections with 40 pages of billboards with the web-based tool. (Up to 15 pages/sections available)
Multi Channel Spooling
PRO:CENTRIC V HOTEL MANAGEMENT SOLUTION

Multi Channel Spooling

Operation of up to 8 hotel channels (22 sub-channels) can offer various information and added services.
DURABILITY OF PRODUCT

Conformal Coating

TVs in hotels or resorts can't avoid exposure to environments with salt, dust, iron powder, and humidity, which may lead to hampered performance over time. Conformal coating on the major circuit board (power board) eliminates these risks from such environments by protecting TVS from salt, dust, iron powder, humidity, etc.
Smart TV by LG WebOS 4.5
USER-FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

Smart TV by LG WebOS 4.5

This is LG Smart TV with WebOS 4.5. Explore the latest LG Smart TV features, and discover TVs that deliver innovative technology, remarkable clarity, and true-to-life colors.

*Actual In-screen image may slightly differ.

Voice Recognition
USER-FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

Voice Recognition

From seamless interaction to consistent user experience, LG is going one step further to lead the commercial TV market by including voice recognition, allowing users to easily control LG TVs.

*TV native Control.
*Server Based control.
*Magic Motion Remote is required (sold separately).

Soft AP
USER-FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

Soft AP  

Software-enabled Access Point (SoftAP) is a "virtual" Wi-Fi feature that uses software to create a wireless hotspot. The current version supports Bridge Mode, which enables network managers to control connected devices

*SoftAP should be set in installation menu after TV is on.
*Smart Mirroring may not be operated at the same time.

SmartShare
USER-FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

SmartShare

SmartShare allows users to share content more quickly. It also searches for the content they want in order to share it more easily, thereby simplifying the process of sharing between various devices.
ScreenShare
USER-FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

ScreenShare

Connect a smartphone or a laptop PC to TV via a Wi-Fi Direct connection. The TV will display the device's screen, and users can share their content and memories together.
Bluetooth Sound Sync
USER-FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

Bluetooth Sound Sync

Bluetooth Sound Sync enables users to listen to music on a mobile device through TV speakers via Bluetooth connection.

*Support devices for Bluetooth Sound Sync: Android (above v4.4 KitKat) /iOS based mobile device.

Instant On
USER-FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

Instant On

The high speed loading system enables users to enjoy content immediately after turning on the TV.
Quick Menu
EASY SETUP AND MAINTENANCE

Quick Menu

Enjoy LG's easy home menu solution. Now LG provides the new Quick menu (ver. 3.0), making it easier and more user-friendly than ever. 
LAN out with VLAN (Virtual LAN) ID
EASY SETUP AND MAINTENANCE

LAN out with VLAN (Virtual LAN) ID

Enhance the connectivity experience by overcoming the constraints of space. This feature enables users to manage a virtual LAN via the LAN out function, setting an ID for each device in the TV menu.

*AUX LAN (LAN out) ID: Set a VLAN ID to be assigned to external devices connected . to the LAN out port. (An AUX LAN is used for assigning a VLAN ID.).
*VLAN ID: Create a separate Virtual LAN group with IDs (tagging).

EzManager
EASY SETUP AND MAINTENANCE

EzManager

EzManager provides a convenient installation function for automatically set up Pro: Centric TV settings without the extra effort of configuration. Auto-installation requires 1-3 minutes while manual installation requires 3-5 minutes.
USB cloning
EASY SETUP AND MAINTENANCE

USB cloning

USB data cloning makes managing multiple
displays more efficient for optimal operation.
Instead of setting up each display one by one,
data can be copied to a USB for one display, and
then that data will be sent to the other displays
through a USB plug-in.
Pro:Idiom
EASY SETUP AND MAINTENANCE

Pro:Idiom

Prevent any illegal copying of content with widely used DRM (Digital Right Management).
Print

All specs

INFO

Category

Pro:Centric Smart

MECHANICAL

Kensington Lock

YES

VESA Compatible

300 x 300 mm

POWER SPEC.

Power Consumption(Max)

204W

Power Consumption(Typ)

177W

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

STANDARD

EMC

CE

Safety

CB

VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)

Healthcare Headphone Mode

YES

VIDEO

HDR_HDR 10 Pro

YES

HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

YES

ACCESSORY

Power Cable

YES (1.5M / Angle Type)

Remote type

S-Con / MMR (Option)

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

SECAM / PAL

Digital

DVB-T2/C

Teletext (Auto Teletext)

YES

DISPLAY

Brightness (Typ.)

400 nit

Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Size (Inch)

65

AUDIO (SOUND)

AI Acoustic Tuning

YES (Ready, MMR Required)

LG Sound Sync

YES

Speaker (Audio Output)

20W

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

Pro:Centric Direct

YES

Pro:Centric Server

YES

Pro:Centric Smart

YES

Pro:Centric V

YES

Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

YES

Pro:Idiom (DRM)

YES

Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

YES

webRTC (Real Time Communication)

YES

CONNECTIVITIES

AV In

YES

CI Slot

YES (CI+ 1.4)

Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video)

YES

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

YES

External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

YES

HDMI In

YES (2ea)

Headphone Out

YES

RF In

YES (1ea)

RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

2 (Ethernet, Aux)

RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

1 (Control & Service)

USB (Ver.)

YES (2ea / 2.0)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

15.5/15.5/15.5/22.3 mm

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

17.0/17.0/17.0/23.8 mm

Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

1600 x 970 x 190 mm

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

1463 x 850 x 87.8 mm

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

1436 x 914 x 269 mm

Weight in Shipping

28.4 kg

Weight without Stand

21.3 kg

Weight with Stand

21.6 kg

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

Diagnostics

YES (IP Remote)

Conformal Coating

YES

Energy Saving mode

YES

External Speaker Out / Line Out

YES (Ext. Speaker Out)

External Power Out

YES

EzManager

YES

Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

YES

HTNG-CEC (Version)

YES (1.4)

Insert Image

YES

Instant ON

YES

IR Out

YES (RS-232C, HDMI)

Lock mode

YES (Limited)

Multi IR Code

YES

One Channel Map

YES

RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

YES

Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

YES (1.4)

SNMP

YES

USB Cloning

YES

V-Lan Tag

YES

Wake on RF

YES

Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

YES

Welcome Video

YES

WOL

YES

SMART FUNCTION

Bluetooth

YES

Bluetooth Audio Playback

YES

DIAL

YES

IoT

YES

Magic Remote Compatibility

YES (Ready)

Screen Share

YES

Soft AP

YES

Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)

YES

Web Browser

YES

webOS version

webOS 4.5

Wi-Fi

YES

VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)

BEACON

YES

NTP sync timer

YES

RTC (Real Time Clock)

YES

DESIGN

Front Color

Ceramic Black

Stand Type

2 Pole

Tool Name

UM73