UHD TV Signage

Key Features

  • Brightness(Typ.) : 330 nits
  • Resolution : ULTRA HD (3,840 x 2,160)
  • Improved Design with Slim Depth
  • webOS-based High Performance
  • Easy Content Management / Group Management
  • SuperSign Control / CMS Compatibility
More
Print

All specs

ACCESSORY

  • Remote type

    S-con

  • Chromecast Dongle Anti-theft Cover

    Yes (option)

  • Power Cable

    Detached(1.5m)

AUDIO

  • Speaker (sound output)

    10W + 10W

  • Speaker System

    2.0 ch

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes (Required Bluetooth)

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital (Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

    DVB-T2/C

  • Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    PAL

  • Global IPTV Support

    Yes

DISPLAY

  • Inch

    75”

  • Resolution

    3840 X 2160 (UHD)

  • Static (Panel) Contrast Ratio

    1200:1

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 120 V~, 50 / 60 Hz

  • Power Consumption(Max.)

    228W

  • Power Consumption(Typ.)

    202W

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

VIDEO

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

    Yes

  • HDR_HLG

    Yes

DESIGN

  • Stand Type

    2 Pole

  • front color

    Ashed Blue

SMART FUNCTION

  • Commercial Smart UX

    webOS version (webOS 6.0), Smart Home (Launcher Bar), Web Browser, Pre-loaded App (YouTube only, Jun~), SDP Server compatibility, Mood Display

  • Connectivity

    Soft AP, WiFi (Version) (802. 11ac), Screen Share (Miracast), Smart Share, Bluetooth Audio Playback, HDMI-ARC (ARC, HDMI2)

OTHER FEATURE

  • Ease Installation

    USB Cloning

  • Management

    SI Compatible Protocol (TVLink Tuner), IR Out (RS-232C , HDMI)

  • Hospitality Feature

    Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu,One Channel Map,IP Channel Manager, External Speaker Out (Int Variable/Fixed, 3.5mm, Stereo, Single ended Type(GND,L+,R+), 2W+2W with 8Ω)

  • USB

    Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)

  • Setting Option

    Motion Eye Care

VERTICAL FUNCTION

  • Signage (Corporate/Retail)

    Vertical Setup, Fail Over, Play Via URL, NTP Server Setting, CISCO Certi. Compatibility (TBD (July~))

  • Set Side

    HDMI In (3 (2.0)), Headphone Out (Phone Jack Type),AV In(Phone Jack Type), RS-232C(D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack) (Phone Jack, 4pin), LG SVC only (Phone jack type) (Phone Jack Type)

  • Set Rear / Bottom

    USB (2.0), RF In, Digital Audio Out (Optical), External Speaker Out(3.5mm phone jack), RJ45 (Usage Purpose) (LAN)

ETC

  • VESA Compatible

    400x400

  • Anti-theft System

    Kensington Lock

MECHANIC

  • Weight without Stand

    31.4

  • Weight with Stand

    32.1

  • Weight in Shipping

    41.5

  • Size without Stand

    1678 x 964 x 59.9

  • Size with Stand

    1678 x 1027 x 362

REQUIRED LISTING(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    CB, CU TR

  • EMC

    CE