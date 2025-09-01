We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
UHD TV Signage
All specs
ACCESSORY
Remote type
S-con
Chromecast Dongle Anti-theft Cover
Yes (option)
Power Cable
Attached(2m)
AUDIO
Speaker (sound output)
10W + 10W
Speaker System
2.0 ch
LG Sound Sync
Yes (Required Bluetooth)
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
Digital (Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
DVB-T2/C
Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)
PAL
Global IPTV Support
Yes
DISPLAY
Inch
86”
Resolution
3840 X 2160 (UHD)
Static (Panel) Contrast Ratio
1200:1
POWER
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 120 V~, 50 / 60 Hz
Power Consumption(Max.)
339W
Power Consumption(Typ.)
313W
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
VIDEO
HDR_HDR 10 Pro
Yes
HDR_HLG
Yes
DESIGN
Stand Type
2 Pole
front color
Ashed Blue
SMART FUNCTION
Commercial Smart UX
webOS version (webOS 6.0), Smart Home (Launcher Bar), Web Browser, Pre-loaded App (YouTube only, Jun~), SDP Server compatibility, Mood Display
Connectivity
Soft AP, WiFi (Version) (802. 11ac), Screen Share (Miracast), Smart Share, Bluetooth Audio Playback, HDMI-ARC (ARC, HDMI2)
OTHER FEATURE
Ease Installation
USB Cloning
Management
SI Compatible Protocol (TVLink Tuner), IR Out (RS-232C , HDMI)
Hospitality Feature
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu,One Channel Map,IP Channel Manager, External Speaker Out (Int Variable/Fixed, 3.5mm, Stereo, Single ended Type(GND,L+,R+), 2W+2W with 8Ω)
USB
Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)
Setting Option
Motion Eye Care
VERTICAL FUNCTION
Signage (Corporate/Retail)
Vertical Setup, Fail Over, Play Via URL, NTP Server Setting, CISCO Certi. Compatibility (TBD (July~))
Set Side
HDMI In (3 (2.0)), Headphone Out (Phone Jack Type),AV In(Phone Jack Type), RS-232C(D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack) (Phone Jack, 4pin), LG SVC only (Phone jack type) (Phone Jack Type)
Set Rear / Bottom
USB (2.0), RF In, Digital Audio Out (Optical), External Speaker Out(3.5mm phone jack), RJ45 (Usage Purpose) (LAN)
ETC
VESA Compatible
600x400
Anti-theft System
Kensington Lock
MECHANIC
Weight without Stand
45.2
Weight with Stand
45.9
Weight in Shipping
58.4
Size without Stand
1927 x 1104 x 59.9
Size with Stand
1927 x 1167 x 362
REQUIRED LISTING(CERTIFICATION)
Safety
CB, CU TR
EMC
CE