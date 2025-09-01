About Cookies on This Site

High-Brightness IP-Rated Outdoor Display

49XE4P-B
Front view with infill image
Front view
-45 degree side view
-90 degree side view
+45 degree side view
+90 degree side view
Rear view
Top view
Key Features

  • UL Verified Display Anti-discoloration characteristics
  • Resolution : 1,920 × 1,080 (FHD)
  • Brightness : 4,000 nits (Typ.), 3,200 nits (Min.)
  • Portrait / Landscape
  • Temperature Sensor
  • Auto Brightness Sensor
More
Display Anti-Discoloration Characterstics verified

UL Solutions

Display Anti-Discoloration Characterstics verified

Durable Outdoor Display with Clear Picture Quality,
Even in Direct Sunlight

Outdoor displays are installed in the drive-thru zone of the burger place, vividly showing menus and images even in bright sunlight.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

IP-rated Outdoor Display

LG provides advanced technical solutions equipped with various sensors, offering reliable and effective operations. Even in diverse environments exposed to sunlight, the XE4P can enhance your content visibility while alleviating concerns about excessive operational burdens. Designed to fit existing legacy casings, it provides a convenient replacement option. Now is the time to embrace the new standard in outdoor displays.

An XE4P is installed in the outdoor area next to the school building, clearly displaying graduation celebration visuals. Two XE4P are installed in front of the ticket booth at an amusement park, clearly showing ticket purchase information even in strong sunlight. An XE4P installed at the racetrack clearly displays the race and relevant information.

* Existing legacy casing refers to XE4F.

High Visibility Under
Strong Sunlight

With outstanding high brightness of 4,000 nits (Typ.), the XE4P delivers content clearly, captivating passersby. Thanks to IPS technology, viewers can engage with the content from wide viewing angles. Additionally, M+ Color Settings applied to the panel enhances picture color quality, showcasing content vividly for onlookers.

An XE4P is installed outside a burger shop, and a woman is looking at a vivid advertisement on the screen.

LG Anti-Discoloration

By focusing on the key pain points, we developed our new "Anti-Discoloration" technology designed to deter both screen yellowing and black circles. With an enhanced thermal solution, the XE4P can deliver long-lasting and stable display quality.

The display on the left shows yellowing and black circles, degrading its quality. In contrast, the XE4P on the right, which acquired UL Verification for Display Anti-Discoloration Characteristics, maintains a clear screen, safeguarding display quality.

World’s First UL Verified Display for Anti-Discoloration Characteristics

Especially for screen yellowing resistance, we obtained the world’s first UL Verification of Anti-Discoloration characteristics for displays. The UL Verified XE4P can alleviate concerns about screen yellowing, the most common but tricky issue for outdoor digital signage products.

Several outdoor displays are installed at a burger place’s drive-thru, clearly and brightly showcasing the menu and food images.

* For more details, please visit https://verify.ul.com/verifications/1382.
** World's first UL Verification in the manufacturing industry

IP56 Rated Reliability

The XE4P is sealed with IP56 design for reliable operation. It is designed to be protected not only from water but also from dust, which is an essential feature for outdoor applications.

IK10 Protective Glass

The XE4P features IK10 rated protective glass, tempered and laminated for outdoor extremes, minimizing damage from external impacts. This can reduce unnecessary LCD module replacements and can lead to cost-effective maintenance.

Wide Range of Operating Temperature

The XE4P can be used under a wide range of operating temperature from -30℃ to 50℃.

* Conducted by LG internal test, Operating temperature : -30℃~50℃ (without direct sunlight; with direct sunlight in cooling system), -30℃~40℃ (with direct sunlight)

Conformal Coating

Conformal Coating* protects the circuit board and power board against dust, iron powder, humidity, and other contaminants.

* Thin protective films/breathing membranes that filter water vapor and solid debris

Efficient Energy Management

The screen brightness is automatically adjusted depending on the ambient light. The brightness is increased in light for better visibility, while it is decreased in darkness for efficient power management. Also, the XE4P uses M+ panel that can offer high energy efficiency and cost savings by decreasing power consumption.

* The cost-saving effect may vary depending on the actual power consumption, billing methods, and policies of the respective country and site.
** M+ IPS reduced approximately 35% BLU power consumption (IEC62087, 10 min) compared to RGB IPS, tested under same brightness (@full white, 400 nits).

Easy Energy Management

The XE4P provides preset brightness settings suited to different locations and usage environments, enabling easy and effective power consumption management according to various scenarios.

* Manual mode : Max. 95%, Min. 5%
Highlight mode : Max. 100%, Min. 20%
Basic mode : Max. 70%, Min. 10%
Nearby mode : Max. 50%, Min. 10%

Built-in Wi-Fi & Bluetooth

Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth allow easy wireless transfer and distribution of content, help to prevent data hijacking, and ensure convenient and efficient device operation. Additionally, the XE3P is equipped with a beacon that delivers real-time information, using location data for display content.

Multiple displays are installed both inside and outside a café. The outdoor multi-display setup synchronizes backlight via RS-232C commands. Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enable easy content management on the displays.

Backlight Sync

When showcasing product menus or advertising a new product, a multi-display setup can be utilized. Operators can easily synchronize backlight values across displays by adjusting the Backlight Sync in the internal settings. This user-friendly feature helps maintain consistent color representation with ease.

Built-In Wi-Fi & Bluetooth

Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth allow easy wireless transfer and distribution of content, help to prevent data hijacking, and ensure convenient and efficient device operation. Additionally, the XE4P is equipped with a beacon that delivers real-time information, using location data for display content.

Vandalism Alert

If the sensor detects the XE4P experiencing an impact above a certain threshold or deviating from its original installation angle, it sends an alert to the administrator, enabling a quick response to issues like vandalism.

If the device detects an external impact surpassing a certain threshold, an alert is automatically sent to the administrator.

Easy Installation

For easy installation, the XE4P is equipped with a self-leveler tool for checking horizontal and vertical levels during installation, reducing the burden of installation work.

* The availability of leveler tool feature may differ by model.

Consistent Performance with webOS 6.1

The XE4P, featuring LG webOS 6.1 and an upgraded SoC*, supports accurate content playback. If the media player disconnects, it can detect the signal and continue displaying the last active content. It also maintains consistent brightness across multiple displays in a 1×N installation setup, offering uniformity.

* SoC : System on Chip

High-Performance with webOS 6.1

LG webOS 6.1, upgraded with SoC* and web engine, is available on the XE4P for smooth execution of several tasks. The XE4P enhances user convenience with its intuitive GUI**, and it also facilitates easy app development by being compatible with programming languages such as HTML, JavaScript, and CSS.

* SoC : System on Chip
** GUI : Graphical User Interface

Web Monitoring

The LG Control Manager*, an embedded web monitoring program, is user-friendly and enables the user to have full access anywhere at anytime from their mobile phone or PC while having access to both current and past data. It allows the user to monitor the unit, make adjustments, and control the unit remotely in real time.

* Enabled by wired LAN connection

Energy Consumption Dashboard

With LG ConnectedCare*, users can easily monitor their energy usage on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis. The platform provides comparative data on energy consumption, enabling users to effectively track and manage their energy habits. When paired with Energy Saving mode of the display, users can also estimate their energy savings.

* LG ConnectedCare is sold separately.

Professional Content Partners

Pairing the XE4P with LG SW solutions* would enhance its utilization.

* Sold separately

Print

All specs

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller, Manual(EIG, IG), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, HDMI Cable , POWER CABLE, Battery, Screws

CERTIFICATION

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC / VCCI

  • ERP / Energy Star

    Yes / No

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

CONNECTIVITY

  • DP In

    Yes(1), HDCP2.2

  • External Speaker Out

    Yes(1, L/R, 10W+10W)

  • HDMI In

    Yes(2), HDCP2.2

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    Yes(2) (Lan (1))

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    Yes(1)

  • RS232C In

    Yes(1) (4pin phone jack)

  • RS232C Out

    Yes(1)

  • USB In

    USB2.0 Type A (2)

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Humidity

    5% to 100%

  • Operation Temperature

    -30°C to 50 °C

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    Yes

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    Yes

  • BLU Sensor

    Yes

  • Current Sensor

    Yes

  • FAN (Built-in)

    Yes

  • Humidity Sensor

    Yes

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    16GB

  • Pixel Sensor

    Yes

  • Power Indicator

    Yes

  • Temperature Sensor

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    Yes

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • Auto Set ID

    Yes

  • Backlight Sync

    Yes

  • Beacon

    Yes

  • Booting Logo Image

    Yes

  • Control Manager

    Yes

  • External Input Rotation

    Yes

  • Fail over

    Yes

  • Gapless Playback

    Yes

  • Group Manager

    Yes

  • HDMI-CEC

    Yes

  • ISM Method

    Yes

  • Local Contents Scheduling

    Yes

  • Local Network Sync

    Yes

  • Network Ready

    Yes

  • No Signal Image

    Yes

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    webOS6.1

  • PBP

    Yes(2)

  • PIP

    Yes

  • Play via URL

    Yes

  • PM mode

    Yes

  • Pro:Idiom

    Yes

  • RS232C Sync

    Yes

  • Screen Rotation

    Yes

  • Setting Data Cloning

    Yes

  • SI Server Setting

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • SNMP

    Yes

  • Status Mailing

    Yes

  • Tile Mode Setting

    Yes(Max. 15x15)

  • USB Plug & Play

    Yes

  • Video Tag

    Yes(4)

  • Wake on LAN

    Yes

  • webRTC

    Yes

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arab

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    38.4/26/26/38.4mm

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1287 x 797 x 207mm

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1153 x 656.2 x 88.0mm

  • Packed Weight

    TBD

  • Weight (Head)

    31.2kg (TBD)

PANEL

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Back Light Type

    Direct

  • Brightness

    4,000nit (Typ), 3,200nit(Min)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    10bit, 1.07Billion colors

  • Color Gamut

    67%

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,300:1

  • Dynamic CR

    500,000:1

  • Life time

    50,000 Hrs (Typ)

  • Native Resolution

    1920x1080 (FHD)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24/7

  • Panel Technology

    IPS, M+

  • Portait / Landscape

    Yes / Yes

  • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

    Yes

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Response Time

    Typ. 8ms (G to G)

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    49"

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    3%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 x 178

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    1,024 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1,194 BTU/Hr(Max)

  • DPM

    0.5W↓

  • Max.

    400

  • Power off

    0.5W↓

  • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

    160W

  • Typ.

    190

PROTECTION GLASS

  • Anti-Reflective

    Yes

  • Degree of Protection

    Yes (IK10)

  • Infrared - Resistance (IR)

    Yes

  • Shatter-Proof

    Yes

  • Tempered / Chemical strengthening

    Tempered

  • Thickness

    5mm

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Connected Care

    Yes

  • SuperSign Cloud

    Yes

  • SuperSign CMS

    Yes

  • SuperSign Control+

    Yes

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    Yes

  • Direct Sunlight

    Yes

  • IP Rating

    IP56