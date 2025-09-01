We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
High-Brightness IP-Rated Outdoor Display
UL Solutions
Display Anti-Discoloration Characterstics verified
Durable Outdoor Display with Clear Picture Quality,
Even in Direct Sunlight
Outdoor displays are installed in the drive-thru zone of the burger place, vividly showing menus and images even in bright sunlight.
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
IP-rated Outdoor Display
LG provides advanced technical solutions equipped with various sensors, offering reliable and effective operations. Even in diverse environments exposed to sunlight, the XE4P can enhance your content visibility while alleviating concerns about excessive operational burdens. Designed to fit existing legacy casings, it provides a convenient replacement option. Now is the time to embrace the new standard in outdoor displays.
An XE4P is installed in the outdoor area next to the school building, clearly displaying graduation celebration visuals. Two XE4P are installed in front of the ticket booth at an amusement park, clearly showing ticket purchase information even in strong sunlight. An XE4P installed at the racetrack clearly displays the race and relevant information.
* Existing legacy casing refers to XE4F.
High Visibility Under
Strong Sunlight
With outstanding high brightness of 4,000 nits (Typ.), the XE4P delivers content clearly, captivating passersby. Thanks to IPS technology, viewers can engage with the content from wide viewing angles. Additionally, M+ Color Settings applied to the panel enhances picture color quality, showcasing content vividly for onlookers.
An XE4P is installed outside a burger shop, and a woman is looking at a vivid advertisement on the screen.
LG Anti-Discoloration
By focusing on the key pain points, we developed our new "Anti-Discoloration" technology designed to deter both screen yellowing and black circles. With an enhanced thermal solution, the XE4P can deliver long-lasting and stable display quality.
The display on the left shows yellowing and black circles, degrading its quality. In contrast, the XE4P on the right, which acquired UL Verification for Display Anti-Discoloration Characteristics, maintains a clear screen, safeguarding display quality.
World’s First UL Verified Display for Anti-Discoloration Characteristics
Especially for screen yellowing resistance, we obtained the world’s first UL Verification of Anti-Discoloration characteristics for displays. The UL Verified XE4P can alleviate concerns about screen yellowing, the most common but tricky issue for outdoor digital signage products.
Several outdoor displays are installed at a burger place’s drive-thru, clearly and brightly showcasing the menu and food images.
* For more details, please visit https://verify.ul.com/verifications/1382.
** World's first UL Verification in the manufacturing industry
IP56 Rated Reliability
The XE4P is sealed with IP56 design for reliable operation. It is designed to be protected not only from water but also from dust, which is an essential feature for outdoor applications.
IK10 Protective Glass
The XE4P features IK10 rated protective glass, tempered and laminated for outdoor extremes, minimizing damage from external impacts. This can reduce unnecessary LCD module replacements and can lead to cost-effective maintenance.
Wide Range of Operating Temperature
The XE4P can be used under a wide range of operating temperature from -30℃ to 50℃.
* Conducted by LG internal test, Operating temperature : -30℃~50℃ (without direct sunlight; with direct sunlight in cooling system), -30℃~40℃ (with direct sunlight)
Conformal Coating
Conformal Coating* protects the circuit board and power board against dust, iron powder, humidity, and other contaminants.
* Thin protective films/breathing membranes that filter water vapor and solid debris
Efficient Energy Management
The screen brightness is automatically adjusted depending on the ambient light. The brightness is increased in light for better visibility, while it is decreased in darkness for efficient power management. Also, the XE4P uses M+ panel that can offer high energy efficiency and cost savings by decreasing power consumption.
* The cost-saving effect may vary depending on the actual power consumption, billing methods, and policies of the respective country and site.
** M+ IPS reduced approximately 35% BLU power consumption (IEC62087, 10 min) compared to RGB IPS, tested under same brightness (@full white, 400 nits).
Easy Energy Management
The XE4P provides preset brightness settings suited to different locations and usage environments, enabling easy and effective power consumption management according to various scenarios.
* Manual mode : Max. 95%, Min. 5%
Highlight mode : Max. 100%, Min. 20%
Basic mode : Max. 70%, Min. 10%
Nearby mode : Max. 50%, Min. 10%
Built-in Wi-Fi & Bluetooth
Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth allow easy wireless transfer and distribution of content, help to prevent data hijacking, and ensure convenient and efficient device operation. Additionally, the XE3P is equipped with a beacon that delivers real-time information, using location data for display content.
Multiple displays are installed both inside and outside a café. The outdoor multi-display setup synchronizes backlight via RS-232C commands. Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enable easy content management on the displays.
Backlight Sync
When showcasing product menus or advertising a new product, a multi-display setup can be utilized. Operators can easily synchronize backlight values across displays by adjusting the Backlight Sync in the internal settings. This user-friendly feature helps maintain consistent color representation with ease.
Vandalism Alert
If the sensor detects the XE4P experiencing an impact above a certain threshold or deviating from its original installation angle, it sends an alert to the administrator, enabling a quick response to issues like vandalism.
If the device detects an external impact surpassing a certain threshold, an alert is automatically sent to the administrator.
Easy Installation
For easy installation, the XE4P is equipped with a self-leveler tool for checking horizontal and vertical levels during installation, reducing the burden of installation work.
* The availability of leveler tool feature may differ by model.
Consistent Performance with webOS 6.1
The XE4P, featuring LG webOS 6.1 and an upgraded SoC*, supports accurate content playback. If the media player disconnects, it can detect the signal and continue displaying the last active content. It also maintains consistent brightness across multiple displays in a 1×N installation setup, offering uniformity.
* SoC : System on Chip
High-Performance with webOS 6.1
LG webOS 6.1, upgraded with SoC* and web engine, is available on the XE4P for smooth execution of several tasks. The XE4P enhances user convenience with its intuitive GUI**, and it also facilitates easy app development by being compatible with programming languages such as HTML, JavaScript, and CSS.
* SoC : System on Chip
** GUI : Graphical User Interface
Web Monitoring
The LG Control Manager*, an embedded web monitoring program, is user-friendly and enables the user to have full access anywhere at anytime from their mobile phone or PC while having access to both current and past data. It allows the user to monitor the unit, make adjustments, and control the unit remotely in real time.
* Enabled by wired LAN connection
Energy Consumption Dashboard
With LG ConnectedCare*, users can easily monitor their energy usage on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis. The platform provides comparative data on energy consumption, enabling users to effectively track and manage their energy habits. When paired with Energy Saving mode of the display, users can also estimate their energy savings.
* LG ConnectedCare is sold separately.
Professional Content Partners
Pairing the XE4P with LG SW solutions* would enhance its utilization.
* Sold separately
All specs
ACCESSORY
Basic
Remote Controller, Manual(EIG, IG), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, HDMI Cable , POWER CABLE, Battery, Screws
CERTIFICATION
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC / VCCI
ERP / Energy Star
Yes / No
Safety
CB / NRTL
CONNECTIVITY
DP In
Yes(1), HDCP2.2
External Speaker Out
Yes(1, L/R, 10W+10W)
HDMI In
Yes(2), HDCP2.2
RJ45(LAN) In
Yes(1) (Lan (1))
RJ45(LAN) Out
Yes(1)
RS232C In
Yes(1) (4pin phone jack)
RS232C Out
Yes(1)
USB In
USB2.0 Type A (2)
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
Operation Humidity
5% to 100%
Operation Temperature
-30°C to 50 °C
FEATURE - HARDWARE
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
Yes
Auto Brightness Sensor
Yes
BLU Sensor
Yes
Current Sensor
Yes
FAN (Built-in)
Yes
Humidity Sensor
Yes
Internal Memory (eMMC)
16GB
Pixel Sensor
Yes
Power Indicator
Yes
Temperature Sensor
Yes
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
Yes
FEATURE - SOFTWARE
Auto Set ID
Yes
Backlight Sync
Yes
Beacon
Yes
Booting Logo Image
Yes
Control Manager
Yes
External Input Rotation
Yes
Fail over
Yes
Gapless Playback
Yes
Group Manager
Yes
HDMI-CEC
Yes
ISM Method
Yes
Local Contents Scheduling
Yes
Local Network Sync
Yes
Network Ready
Yes
No Signal Image
Yes
OS Ver. (webOS)
webOS6.1
PBP
Yes(2)
PIP
Yes
Play via URL
Yes
PM mode
Yes
Pro:Idiom
Yes
RS232C Sync
Yes
Screen Rotation
Yes
Setting Data Cloning
Yes
SI Server Setting
Yes
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
SNMP
Yes
Status Mailing
Yes
Tile Mode Setting
Yes(Max. 15x15)
USB Plug & Play
Yes
Video Tag
Yes(4)
Wake on LAN
Yes
webRTC
Yes
LANGUAGE
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arab
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
Bezel Color
Black
Bezel Width
38.4/26/26/38.4mm
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1446 x 890 x 207mm
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
1292.5 x 737.4 x 88.0mm
Packed Weight
43.5kg (TBD)
Weight (Head)
38.0kg (TBD)
PANEL
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Back Light Type
Direct
Brightness
4,000nit (Typ), 3,200nit(Min)
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
10bit, 1.07Billion colors
Color Gamut
72%
Contrast Ratio
1,000:1
Dynamic CR
500,000:1
Life time
50,000 Hrs (Typ)
Native Resolution
1920x1080 (FHD)
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
24/7
Panel Technology
IPS, M+
Portait / Landscape
Yes / Yes
QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)
Yes
Refresh Rate
60Hz
Response Time
Typ. 8ms (G to G)
Screen Size (Inch)
55"
Surface Treatment (Haze)
3%
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
POWER
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
1,126 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1,365 BTU/Hr(Max)
DPM
0.5W↓
Max.
460
Power off
0.5W↓
Smart Energy Saving (70%)
190W
Typ.
210
PROTECTION GLASS
Anti-Reflective
Yes
Degree of Protection
Yes (IK10)
Infrared - Resistance (IR)
Yes
Shatter-Proof
Yes
Tempered / Chemical strengthening
Tempered
Thickness
5mm
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
Connected Care
Yes
SuperSign Cloud
Yes
SuperSign CMS
Yes
SuperSign Control+
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURE
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
Yes
Direct Sunlight
Yes
IP Rating
IP56