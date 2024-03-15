About Cookies on This Site

43" 500 nits UHD Signage

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

43" 500 nits UHD Signage

43UH5F-B

43" 500 nits UHD Signage

(5)

LG UHD Signage Captures Customer's Attention

The UH5F Series is a UHD Signage that has been optimized for various indoor environments. It features superior UHD quality, slim design, external dust protection, and various convenience for users.
ULTRA HD Resolution
Superb Picture Quality

ULTRA HD Resolution

With the resolution that is 4 times higher than FHD, it makes the color and details of the contents more vivid and realistic. In addition, the Wide Viewing Angle applied with LG IPS Panel, provides clear contents with no distortion.
High Efficiency Video Coding
Superb Picture Quality

High Efficiency Video Coding

The UH5F series supports HEVC* which efficiently compresses/decompresses high-capacity UHD contents, playing ultra-high quality videos with half the network traffic when compared to the existing H.264 codec.

*HEVC : High Efficiency Video Coding

Narrow Bezel & Slim Depth
Sleek and Practical Design

Narrow Bezel & Slim Depth

The UH5F Series has a smaller bezel size and thickness, which saves space and enables easy installation. In addition, it increases the immersive experience from the screen and provides a sophisticated design, improving the décor of the space where the product is installed.
Detachable Logo and Built-in Speaker
Sleek and Practical Design

Detachable Logo and Built-in Speaker

The UH5F series is equipped with a new transparent logo which is well organized with surroundings. Also, its removable feature gives users flexibility for installation. Contents will be enriched with sound effects from built-in speakers, without the need for purchasing or installing external speakers.
IP5x Certified Design
Product Reliability

IP5x Certified Design

The IP5x Dust-Proof Certification ensures that the product is completely protected from dust, eliminating the risk of performance degradation.
30° Tilting Installation
Product Reliability

30° Tilting Installation

When a display is installed at high places, it is usually tilted for the user's comfort viewing. In consideration of this, the UH5F series supports the installation with 30 degrees of tilt*.

* Tilt installation of up to 30 deqrees facedown is supported.(in conditions within 30℃ temperature, 50% humidity)

Auto Screen Rotation
Easy Installation

Auto Screen Rotation

The UH5F series automatically detects its orientation (landscape or portrait mode) in the initial installation step, so manual rotation set-up process isn't required. The direction of OSD and background contents will be already set when you turn on a display at first.
Fine Adjustment
Easy Installation

Fine Adjustment

The UH5F Series is equipped with a "horizontal sensor" which shows users how the device is tilt, so that it can be precisely installed.
Remote Monitoring
User Convenience

Remote Monitoring

The UH5F Series can email notifications to users when there is a problem, such as tilting of the product by external impact, so users can operate the product in a safer manner as they can get the information about the problem right away.
Simple Accessibility
User Convenience

Simple Accessibility

Unlike previous models where various buttons have to be pressed for control, the UH5F Series provides a single joystick to easily facilitate power on/off, input/setting operation, volume control, etc.
High-Performance with webOS
Smart Function

High-Performance with webOS

Built-in Quad Core SoC can execute several tasks at once while providing smooth content playback without the need for a media player. Also LG webOS platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI and simple app development tools.
Various Sensor Applications
Smart Function

Various Sensor Applications

LG webOS smart signage platform easily supports connections with external sensors such as GPIO, NFC/RFID, temperature sensors, etc, via USB plug-in. The overall cost for maintenance is reduced as there's no need to purchase additional software or media players for creating value-added solutions.
Compatibility with AV Control System
Smart Function

Compatibility with AV Control System

The UH5F series has been certified Crestron Connected® for high compatibility with professional AV controls to achieve seamless integration and automated control*, boosting business management efficiency.

* Network based control

Compatibility with Video Conference System
Smart Function

Compatibility with Video Conference System

For the optimum visual meeting, the UH5F series has certified its compatibility with Cisco System that offers powerful and integrated control* for a smarter video conference, eliminating a waste of time for setting up the picture quality or changing input on incoming calls.

* Using an HDMI cable connection.

Print

All specs

PANEL

Screen Size

43"

Panel Technology

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:09

Native Resolution

3,840 x 2,160 (UHD, RGB)

Brightness(Typ.,cd/m²)

500

Contrast Ratio

1,100:1

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178 x 178

Response Time

8ms (G to G)

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 3%

Life Time (Typ.)

50,000 Hrs

Operation Hours

24 Hrs

Orientation

Portrait & Landscape

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI (3), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB 2.0

Output

DP, Audio (Off/Fixed/Variable)

External Control

RS232C In/out, RJ45 (LAN) In, IR In

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

8.4mm(T/R/L), 14.4mm(B)

Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)

962.5mm x 568mm x 39.9mm

Weight (Head)

11.2 kg

Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)

1,060mm x 660mm x 152mm

Packed Weight

13.7 kg

Handle

No

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

200 x 200

SPECIAL FEATURE

Tilt (Facedown)

Max. 30º *In conditions within 30ºC temperature, 50% humidity

IP Rating

IP5x

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0°C to 40°C

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ. / Max.

75W / 110W

Smart Energy Saving

52.5W

CERTIFICATION

Safety

CB / NRTL

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ErP / Energy Star

Yes(EU Only) / Yes (Energy Star 8.0)

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

OPS Type Compatible

Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Content Management Software

SuperSign CMS

Control and Monitoring Software

SuperSign Control/Control+

Signage365Care

Yes

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender

Optional

Stand(ST-653T), Media Player, Wall Bracket(LSW240B), VESA Adapter(AM-B220S), OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)