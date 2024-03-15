98" 500 nits 120 Hz UHD Signage

About Cookies on This Site

Specs

Support

98UH5F-B

LG UHD Signage Offers Lifelike Vision to Customers

LG UHD Signage Offers Lifelike Vision to Customers

With superb picture quality and cutting-edge intelligence, the UH5F/E series enlivens colors without the aid of peripherals. Its quality and brightness capture the attention of passersby.
ULTRA HD Resolution
SUPERB PICTURE QUALITY

ULTRA HD Resolution

With the resolution that is 4 times higher than FHD, it makes the color and details of the contents more vivid and realistic. In addition, the wide viewing angle applied with LG IPS Panel, provides clear contents with no distortion.
High Efficiency Video Coding
SUPERB PICTURE QUALITY

High Efficiency Video Coding

The UH5F/E series supports HEVC* which efficiently compresses/decompresses high-capacity UHD contents, playing ultra-high quality videos with half the network traffic than the existing H.264 codec.

*HEVC : High Efficiency Video Coding

Slim Depth and Detachable Logo
SLEEK AND PRACTICAL DESIGN

Slim Depth and Detachable Logo

Although UH5F/E series is a large-sized display, the product still has a slim depth which allows easy installation by using less space. Also, the detachable logos give users flexibility to arrange the display.
Built-in Speakers
SLEEK AND PRACTICAL DESIGN

Built-in Speakers

Contents will be enriched with sound effects from built-in speakers, without the need for purchasing or installing external speakers.
High-Performance with webOS
webOS SMART SIGNAGE PLATFORM

High-Performance with webOS

Built-in Quad Core SoC can execute several tasks at once while providing smooth content playback without the need for a media player. Also LG webOS smart signage platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI and simple app development tools.
Various Sensor Applications
webOS SMART SIGNAGE PLATFORM

Various Sensor Applications

LG webOS smart signage platform easily supports connections with external sensors such as GPIO, NFC/RFID, temperature sensors, etc, via USB plug-in. The overall cost for maintenance is reduced as there's no need to purchase additional software or media players for creating value-added solutions.
Compatible with AV Control System
MEETING ROOM SOLUTION COMPATIBILITY

Compatible with AV Control System

The UH5F/E series has been certified Crestron Connected® for high compatibility with professional AV controls to achieve seamless integration and automated control*, boosting business management efficiency.

* Network based control

Compatible with Video Conference System
MEETING ROOM SOLUTION COMPATIBILITY

Compatible with Video Conference System

For the optimum visual meeting, the UH5F/E series has certified its compatibility with Cisco System that offers powerful and integrated control* for a smarter video conference, eliminating a waste of time for setting up the picture quality or changing input on incoming calls.

* Using an HDMI cable connection

Multi Screen with PBP/PIP
USER CONVENIENCE

Multi Screen with PBP/PIP

PBP(Picture-By-Picture) features multi screen in a single display with upto 4 input sources while PIP (Picture-In-Picture) supports playing both main screen and sub screen at the same time with various layouts. This gives great flexibility to allocate space for each content souce.
Real-Time Monitoring & Control
USER CONVENIENCE

Real-Time Monitoring & Control

Through the Control Manager, the embedded web monitoring solution, you can control and monitor the status of multiple UH5F/E series displays in different locations in real-time. It is available on internetconnected devices, allowing you to flexibly and rapidly respond to emergency situations anywhere.

USER CONVENIENCE

Content Sharing

Content Mirroring among devices is more convenient on a Wi-Fi network.

Real-time Promotion

With Beacon and BLE(Bluetooth Low Energy), shop managers can provide coupons and information in real-time.

Wireless Access Point

The UH5F/E series operates as a virtual router which can be an wireless access point for mobile devices.
Print

All specs

PANEL

Screen Size

98"

Panel Technology

IPS

Native Resolution

3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

Refresh Rate

120 Hz

Brightness(Typ.,cd/m²)

500

Contrast Ratio

1,300:1

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178 x 178

Response Time

8ms (G to G)

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 1%

Life Time (Typ.)

50,000 Hrs

Operation Hours

24 Hrs

Orientation

Portrait & Landscape

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI (3), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB 2.0 (2)

Output

DP, Audio (Off/Fixed/Variable)

External Control

RS232C In/out (4 Pin Phone-Jack), RJ45 (LAN) In, IR In

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

14.9 mm (Even) * Off-Bezel

Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)

2,191.8 x 1,246.8 x 83.8 mm (without Handle and Logo)

Weight (Head)

81.1 kg

Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)

2,354 x 1,386 x 420 mm

Packed Weight

119 kg

Handle

Yes

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

800 x 400 mm

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0°C to 40°C

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ. / Max.

420 W / 560 W

Smart Energy Saving

294 W

CERTIFICATION

Safety

CB / NRTL

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ErP / Energy Star

Yes (EU Only) / N/A

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

OPS Type Compatible

No

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Content Management Software

SuperSign CMS

Control and Monitoring Software

SuperSign Control/Control+

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, IR/Light Sensor Receiver, DP Cable (1.8M), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Eye-bolt

Optional

No