* The availability of "Signage 365 Care" service can differ by region, so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for further details.
1) Except 98"
All specs
ACCESSORY
-
Included:
-
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, RS232C cable, Lan cable, DP cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual
-
Optional
-
OPS Kit (KT-OPSF), Wall Mount (LSW640A/B), Touch Overlay(KT-T75E)
CERTIFICATION
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ErP / Energy Star
-
Yes
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
CONNECTIVITY
-
External Control
-
RS232C in/out, RJ45 in, IR in
-
Input
-
HDMI (3), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB 2.0 (2)
-
Output
-
DP, Audio (Off/Fixed/Variable)
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Operation Temperature
-
0°C to 40°C
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
-
14.9 mm (Even, Off-Bezel)
-
Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)
-
1,816 x 1,123 x 228 mm
-
Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)
-
1,682.4 x 960.3 x 57.9 mm
(without Handle and Logo)
-
Packed Weight
-
49 kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
600 x 400 mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
41.5 kg
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type Compatible
-
Yes
PANEL
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16 : 9
-
Brightness (Typ., cd/m²)
-
500
-
Resolution
-
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
-
Screen Size
-
75”
POWER
-
Power Supply
-
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
126 W
-
Typ. / Max.
-
180 W / 260 W
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
-
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
-
SuperSign Control/Control+
-
