65" 500 nits 60 Hz UHD Signage

Superior Picture Quality
True Color, Immersive View
Vivid Color Details with Ultra HD
* The availability of "Signage 365 Care" service can differ by region, so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for further details.
All specs
ACCESSORY
-
Included:
-
Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender
-
Optional
-
Speaker (SP-5200), Stand (ST-651T), Wall Bracket (LSW350B), VESA Adapter (AM-B330S), OPS Kit (KT-OPSF)
CERTIFICATION
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ErP / Energy Star
-
Yes(EU Only) / Yes (Energy Star 8.0)
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
CONNECTIVITY
-
External Control
-
RS232C In/out, RJ45 (LAN) In, IR In
-
Input
-
HDMI (3), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB 2.0 (2)
-
Output
-
DP, Audio (Off/Fixed/Variable), External Speaker
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Operation Temperature
-
0°C to 40°C
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
-
12.1 mm (T), 12.6 mm (R/L), 15.7 mm (B)
-
Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)
-
1,561 x 971 x 190 mm
-
Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)
-
1,458.6 x 848.9 x 40.1 mm
-
Packed Weight
-
32.5 kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
300 x 300 mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
26 kg
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type Compatible
-
Yes
PANEL
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16 : 9
-
Brightness (Typ., cd/m²)
-
500
-
Resolution
-
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD, RGB)
-
Screen Size
-
65"
POWER
-
Power Supply
-
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-in Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
98 W
-
Typ. / Max.
-
140 W / 200 W
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
-
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
-
SuperSign Control/Control+
-
