LG CreateBoard Pro

Where Digital Innovation Meets Intuitive Functionality
In the conference room, there's a large TR3PN installed on the wall, vividly displaying materials for the meeting on the screen.
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
Creative Whiteboard Solution
LG CreateBoard offers a lifelike touch experience, allowing users to interact with content directly on the board. You can write, draw, zoom, and rotate using just your fingers, making it an effective tool for creative projects or presentations. Additionally, LG CreateBoard enables screen and content sharing, making it an excellent tool for seamless collaboration even with remote team members.
In the ideation space of the lecture room, there are two TR3PNs—one mounted on the wall and the other a stand-alone unit. Students freely share their opinions by writing on the TR3PNs.
Various Teaching Templates
LG CreateBoard offers a variety of educational templates and tools such as a ruler, table, and sticky note, fostering active student participation and facilitating intuitive lessons.
During class, one person is writing on the TR3PN screen, while another is using a tool from the menu.
Easy to Save / Import / Export
LG CreateBoard incorporates straightforward import and export features. Resources can be saved and directly imported to and from Google Drive or OneDrive. After meetings, you can directly send emails to share materials, or scan a QR code to transfer them to your personal device.
Materials utilized during the meeting can be shared through the LG CreateBoard's various functions such as import and export after the meeting.
LG CreateBoard Lab
LG’s proprietary whiteboarding software
A TR3PN is mounted on the wall of the conference room, with the menu bar displayed on the screen.
Tools for Fluid Collaboration
A variety of tools such as a calculator, clock, and sticky note are available to facilitate smooth
discussions and ensure seamless idea sharing and communication. Also, users can personalize the
menu bar with their most frequently used tools, thereby improving their work efficiency.
Web Browser
When you need a reference during a discussion, you can access various information in real time with the simple click of a web browser. The necessary information found on the internet can be easily dragged and dropped into the material you’re creating, enhancing the productivity of your meetings.
Attention Effect
By simply double-tapping the LG CreateBoard screen with 4-5 fingers, an attention sign will pop up with a sound. This feature makes it easy to capture the participants’ attention during moments when you need them to focus.
LG CreateBoard Share
LG CreateBoard Share offers a wireless screen sharing feature, providing users with a flexible discussion environment. Users can share their screen from their own devices, simplifying the process of sharing and collaborating on team projects or presentation materials.
The materials displayed on the TR3PN screen are wirelessly shared and shown identically on laptops, tablets, and smartphones simultaneously.
* LG CreateBoard also supports app-less sharing for PC (via website) and mobile devices within the same network.
* For a more stable connection, we recommend the installation of a dedicated app (LG CreateBoard Share).
* LG CreateBoard Share app is compatible with Android 5.1 and higher, iOS 12.0 and higher, and MacOS 11.0 and higher.
Wireless ScreenShare Feature for
Seamless Meeting Environment
LG CreateBoard Share establishes a seamless and stable meeting room without the need for extra cables or connections. Presenters can now share their screens without the need to inconveniently move around and unplug and plug cables each time the presenter changes. With the capability to share up to 9 screens in real-time, it’s possible to display multiple people’s materials simultaneously when needed, thereby enhancing the efficiency of collaboration.
Two images are shown side by side for a before-and-after comparison. One image displays multiple cables connected to different devices used for screen sharing. The other image shows a tidy table with screen sharing facilitated wirelessly through the Wireless ScreenShare feature, eliminating the need for multiple cables.
Simple Connection to LG CreateBoard Share
Users can easily utilize the wireless screen sharing feature via LG CreateBoard Share app, and even without the app, they can still conveniently access this feature through the website. A quick connection to LG CreateBoard Share can be established by entering a 6-digit code.
Presentation Convenience and Flexibility in Meeting Room
Wireless screen sharing empowers presenters to navigate freely within a meeting room, unencumbered by cables. This feature enables them to seamlessly control their presentations directly from their own devices. In addition, they can conveniently send photos and videos stored on their personal devices, enhancing the fluidity and richness of their presentations.
A presentation is underway in the TR3PN-equipped meeting room, with the presenter seamlessly controlling his materials via wireless screen sharing on his tablet.
Presentation Convenience and Flexibility in Classroom
In the classroom, the lecturer or presenter doesn’t need to conduct the lesson near the LG CreateBoard, but can flexibly conduct the lesson from anywhere in the classroom. This promotes a more flexible classroom environment and can help keep students more focused.
In the TR3PN-equipped classroom, a presenter conducts a session, managing presentation materials on his tablet via wireless screen sharing while simultaneously sharing content in real-time on other students' devices.
* USB Type-C cables are sold separately.
Secure Mode
LG CreateBoard Share supports Secure Mode, which allows users to grant permissions for sharing. This allows users to prevent unauthorized content from being shared.
LG ConnectedCare DMS
LG ConnectedCare DMS is a cloud solution for remotely monitoring, controlling, and managing the status of LG CreateBoard and signage displays. This feature enables IT managers to operate and manage important resources on operating devices without physically visiting sites.
IT managers keep a remote watch over LG CreateBoard through LG ConnectedCare DMS.
* ‘LG ConnectedCare DMS’ needs to be purchased separately.
* The availability of the ‘LG ConnectedCare DMS’ service differs by region, so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
Dashboard
The LG ConnectedCare DMS dashboard allows you to view and monitor multiple devices at the same time, thereby saving time and boosting efficiency.
Five screens available on LG ConnectedCare DMS are currently being displayed.
Remote-control
The LG ConnectedCare DMS enables centralized and simple control of digital signage connected to the system. Frequently used functions such as power on/off, scheduling and screen brightness adjustment can be applied remotely.
The IT manager can remotely control devices in the classroom such as the power on/off, scheduling, brightness, and screen lock functions.
Broadcasting
Messages and a range of other content can be sent from the main system to individual devices connected to LG ConnectedCare DMS. Company events or announcements can be broadcasted remotely from the cental system at once.
Company notices are uniformly displayed on screens in the office, lobby, and break areas.
Alert Message
In case of urgent occasions such as a fire or a natural disaster, alert messages can be distributed manually across the system, which help teachers and students to swiftly perceive the situation and promptly take safety action.
When grouping multiple classrooms into one group for management, it showcases the ability to send the same message simultaneously.
Google Certification
Secure Functions
The Screen Lock function allows users to lock and unlock the screen.
Screen Lock
Users can lock the screen using the Screen Lock function, and unlock it by entering a password.
This protective measure can be set up in the Settings menu, safeguarding the device from unauthorized access.
Other Features
In the meeting room, individuals are actively exchanging ideas by writing on the LG CreateBoard screen at the same time.
Multi-touch
LG CreateBoard boasts a multi-touch functionality that can concurrently detect up to 50 touch
points. This feature facilitates simultaneous touch and gesture inputs from multiple users, fostering
easy collaboration and idea sharing among team members. This enables efficient interaction in
group activities or meetings.
Logging in with a QR code is easy, saving meeting preparation time and enhancing personal information security. Simply logging out secures the information.
QR Login for Easy Cloud Access
Users can sign up for a variety of apps on the LG CreateBoard including Google Drive and OneDrive
with just one QR verification. After use, users can simply click the Logout button to disconnect,
thereby reducing the risk of personal information leakage.
LG CreateBoard simplifies connectivity via USB-C, easily transmits data, and can charge up to 65W.
C-type Connection
USB-C connectivity simplifies connections which enables charging and sending data simultaneously over just one single cable.
* USB Type-C cables are sold separately.
If there is no input for a certain period of time, the device changes to standby mode, and it can be turned on or off automatically by setting the time, thus saving power.
Power Saving
When a device doesn’t receive an external input signal for a specific amount of time set by the user,
the device goes into standby mode. Devices can also be automatically turned on or off at specific
time or day set by the user, which contributes to save energy.
All specs
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Power Cord 3 M*1, USB Cable(Type A-Type B) 5 M*1, USB Type-C Cable(C to C) 1.8 M*1, HDMI Cable 3 M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Wifi module
-
Optional
Wall Mount(WM-L000S), Floor Stand(ST-000F / ST-860F)
CERTIFICATION
-
EMC
FCC Class "A“
-
ERP / Energy Star
Yes / Yes
-
Safety
IEC62368, EN62368, GB4943, UL62368
CONNECTIVITY
-
Audio In
Yes(1)
-
Audio Out
Yes(1)
-
DP In
Yes(1), HDCP1.3/2.3
-
HDMI In
Yes(4), HDCP2.3
-
HDMI Out
Yes(1)
-
RJ45(LAN) In
Yes(1)
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
Yes(1)
-
RS232C In
Yes(1)
-
Touch USB
USB2.0 Type A(2)
-
USB In
USB Type C(2), USB3.0 Type A(4), USB2.0 Type A(3)
DEDICATED FEATURE - CREATE BOARD
-
Bluetooth
Bluetooth 5.0
-
CPU
Octa-core A76x4 + A55x4
-
GPU
Mali G52MP2
-
LAN
Gigabit LAN
-
Memory(RAM)
8GB
-
OS ver. (Android)
Android 13(EDLA)
-
Storage
64GB
-
Wi-Fi
802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax
DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH
-
Accuracy (Typ.)
±1mm
-
Available Object Size for Touch
Ø2 mm ↑
-
Interface
USB2.0
-
Multi Touch Point
Max 50 points
-
Operating System Support
Windows10/Windows8/Windows7/Android /Linux/Mac OS X/Chrome
-
Protection Glass Thickness
3.2mm
-
Protection Glass Transmission
88%
-
Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)
≤2.5ms
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 90 %
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
FEATURE - HARDWARE
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
Yes
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
64GB
-
Power Indicator
Yes
-
Temperature Sensor
Yes
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
Yes (Slot type)
FEATURE - SOFTWARE
-
Booting Logo Image
Yes
-
HDMI-CEC
Yes
-
Network Ready
Yes (Fast Power On)
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
Android13(EDLA)
-
PIP
Yes (1) external source
-
Screen Share
Yes (CreateBoard Share)
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes (Energy Saving)
-
Wake on LAN
Yes
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic, Polski, Hungary, Romania, Thai, Turkiye, Ukraine, Basque, Catalan, Kazakhstan, Indonesia
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
T/R/L/B : 34.3/15.6/15.6/37mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1863 × 225 × 1148mm
-
Handle
Yes(2)
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
1709 × 1031 × 86mm
-
Packed Weight
60.7kg
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
800x400mm
-
Weight (Head)
51.4kg
OPS COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Power Built-in
Yes
-
OPS Type compatible
Yes
PANEL
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Back Light Type
Direct
-
Brightness
400nit (Typ.)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
10bit(8bit + FRC)
-
Color Gamut
72% (NTSC)
-
Contrast Ratio
4,000:1
-
Dynamic CR
5,000:1
-
Life time
50,000 Hrs (Min.)
-
Native Resolution
3840x2160 (UHD)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
16/7
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Portait / Landscape
No / Yes
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Response Time
8ms(Typ)
-
Screen Size (Inch)
75"
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
25%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
1092 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1808 BTU/Hr(Max)
-
DPM
0.5W
-
Max.
450W
-
Power off
0.5W
-
Smart Energy Saving (70%)
(TBD)
-
Typ.
210W
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Connected Care
Yes
SOUND
-
Speaker (Built-in)
Yes (18Wx2 + 8Wx2)