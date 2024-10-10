We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
A New Level of Classroom with
LG CreateBoard
Various Teaching Templates
LG CreateBoard offers a variety of educational templates and teaching tools such as a ruler, table, and sticky notes, allowing for active engagement by students and enabling intuitive classes.<br>
Editing images and videos becomes easy with LG CreateBoard, and created resources can be easily shared with others through QR codes.
Multi-touch
LG CreateBoard can simultaneously detect up to 40 points for multi-touch functionality.
This creates a lifelike board touch experience, helping students easily become accustomed and truly engage in classes. This leads to the maximum concentration and organic engagement of students.
* A max of 32 points are recognized in the Android environment,
and a max of 40 points are detected in the Windows environment.
* Up to 10 points can be recognized in the writing app.
Easy to Save / Import / Export
LG CreateBoard includes simple import and export functionality.
Resources can be saved and imported directly to and from Google Drive or OneDrive, and files can be imported from a USB drive (Users can browse resources saved on USB storage).
LG CreateBoard Lab
LG’s proprietary whiteboarding software
Tools for Fluid Collaboration
A variety of tools such as a calculator, clock, and sticky note are available to facilitate smooth discussions and ensure seamless idea sharing and communication. Also, users can personalize the menu bar with their most frequently used tools, thereby improving their work efficiency
Web Browser
When you need a reference during a discussion, you can access various information in real time with the simple click of a web browser. The necessary information found on the internet can be easily dragged and dropped into the material you’re creating, enhancing the productivity of your meetings.
Attention Effect
By simply double-tapping the LG CreateBoard screen with 4-5 fingers, an attention sign will pop up with a sound. This feature makes it easy to capture the participants’ attention during moments when you need them to focus.
Wireless ScreenShare
LG CreateBoard Share enables users to show up to 9 shared screens or a file on a screen in real-time when the LG CreateBoard Share app is installed on the device.
Also, files from the host can be easily sent to any devices connected to the LG CreateBoard Share app, and several quick controls by the host are available.
* LG CreateBoard also supports app-less sharing for PC (via website) and mobile devices within the same network.
* For a more stable connection, we recommend the installation of a dedicated app (LG CreateBoard Share).
LG ConnectedCare DMS
LG ConnectedCare DMS is a cloud solution for remotely monitoring, controlling, and managing the status of LG CreateBoard installed in educational environments. This feature enables IT managers to operate and manage important resources on operating devices without physically visiting sites.
* 'LG ConnectedCare DMS' needs to be purchased separately.
* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare DMS' service differs by region, so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
* LG ConnectedCare DMS supports the TR3 Series as of now(plus more to come) under a cloud environment.
Remote-control / Scheduling
Frequently used controls such as the power on/off, scheduling, brightness, and screen lock functions can be applied using a remote control.
Broadcasting / Alert Messaging
Messages and a range of other content can be sent from the main system to individual classroom devices connected to LG ConnectedCare DMS.
In case of urgent occasions such as a fire or a natural disaster, alert messages can be distributed manually across the system, which help teachers and students promptly take safety action.
Threshold Settings
Users can set thresholds in eight categories including display temperature, memory usage, or signal, and can receive warning or error notifications based on their threshold settings.
Monitoring &Fault Diagnosis
An engineer can check the status in real-time and diagnose problems remotely. Also, the current status of issues can be categorized, allowing for easy viewing and quick responses.
Issue Management
Remote issue management can be carried out by the LG ConnectedCare DMS solution. This makes management safer and more efficient, facilitating the stable operation of the classroom.
Google Certification
Google Certification
LG CreateBoard has received Google certification, enabling users to seamlessly integrate with the Google ecosystem by connecting their Google accounts.
* Exceptions apply in countries without Google services.
Google Play Store
Users have access to the Google Play Store, where they can download a wide range of applications, including educationrelated games, tools, and more for an expanded experience.
* Exceptions apply in countries without Google services
Bluetooth Connectivity
LG CreateBoard supports wireless Bluetooth connections to various devices such as a speaker, mouse, keyboard, etc. This is optimal for building a hybrid environment so that online and offline classes can proceed smoothly.
C-type Connection
USB-C connectivity simplifies connections
which enables charging and sending data simultaneously over just one single cable.
* USB Type-C cables are sold separately.
QR Login forEasy Cloud Access
The QR code on the home screen reduces preparation time for class by enabling personal device verification. Users can sign up for a variety of apps on the LG CreateBoard including Google Drive and OneDrive with just one QR verification without any additional login process. Once a lesson is finished, users can simply click the Logout button to disconnect, thus the risk of a personal information leak is reduced.
Advanced Eye-Care
LG CreateBoard has introduced a flicker-free function. With the reduced flickering of the monitor's backlight, users can use the device with more comfort even when using it for a long time.
Front Connectivity Design
LG CreateBoard features front display ports and speakers which are ideal for both teachers and students, enabling content to be delivered easier with more immersive sound.
Built-in OPS Slot
LG CreateBoard supports OPS slots, allowing you to easily and conveniently mount OPS desktop at the back of the LG CreateBoard without the hassle of connecting to an external desktop, offering you more expanded functions.
* OPS : Open Pluggable Specification
* OPS Player for LG CreateBoard is sold separately.
Smart Viewing
The Smart Viewing feature of LG CreateBoard enables efficient teaching. Two or more materials can be displayed on the same screen simultaneously without having to repeat Alt-tab, making teaching more convenient and efficient. Two materials can be displayed side by side (multi window mode), or one material can be overlaid on the other one (picture-in-picture mode).
* Multi window mode may not work for some apps.
* PIP mode is available for the external source screen.
Power Saving
When a device doesn’t receive an external input signal for a specific amount of time set by the user, the device goes into standby mode. Devices can also be automatically turned on or off at specific time or day set by the user, which contributes to save energy.
Secure Function
Screen Lock
Teachers can lock the screen using the Screen Lock function, and unlock it by entering a password. Users can set the Screen Lock in the Settings menu to protect the device from unidentified users.
Secure Mode
LG CreateBoard supports Secure Mode that disables the LG CreateBoard Share function to prevent unauthorized content from being shown on various devices.
USB Lock Mode
USB Lock Mode is a security measure that helps prevent data from being copied to unauthorized devices, which is essential when being used in spaces where security is critical.
Auto-remove Files
Users can set LG CreateBoard to delete files regularly for enhanced security.
Easy Transportation withLG Universal Stand
The LG Createboard can be used anywhere indoors where it can be easily wheeled around. From classrooms to in-between spaces, it plays various roles according to each need such as lectures, group discussions, school announcements, and more.
* The stand is sold separately. (ST-860F)
** The product needs to be plugged into the appropriate power source to operate.
*** The image is created based on the 86” model.
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Power Cord 3 M*1, USB Cable(Type A-Type B) 5 M*1, USB Type-C Cable(C to C) 1.8 M*1, HDMI Cable 3 M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Wifi module
-
Optional
Wall Mount(WM-L000S), Floor Stand(ST-000F)
CERTIFICATION
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ERP / Energy Star
Yes / Yes
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH
-
Accuracy (Typ.)
±1.5mm
-
Available Object Size for Touch
Ø2 mm↑
-
Interface
USB 2.0
-
Multi Touch Point
Max 40 points (Windows), Max 32 points (Android)
-
Operating System Support
Windows 7 / 8 / 10 / Linux / Mac / Android (Supports one point touch on Windows XP / Linux / Mac)
-
Protection Glass Thickness
4 T (Anti-Glare)
-
Protection Glass Transmission
88%
-
Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)
≤5 ms
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 90%
-
Operation Temperature
0 to 40°C
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
English, Simplified Chinese, Czech, Denmark, Arabic(Egypt), Finnish, French, German, Greek, Italian, Korean, Netherlands(Dutch), Norwegian, Polski, Portugues(Europe), Portugues(Brazil), Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Türkçe, Ukrainian, Traditional Chinese, Hungarian, Thai, Indonesian, Qajaq, Catalan, Basque
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
30 / 27 / 27 / 45 mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
2,406 × 1,474 × 280 mm
-
Handle
Yes
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
2,244 × 1,323 × 91 mm
-
Packed Weight
133.2 kg
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
800 × 600 mm
-
Weight (Head)
103.6 kg
OPS COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Power Built-in
Yes
-
OPS Type compatible
Yes (Slot)
PANEL
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Back Light Type
Direct
-
Brightness
440 nit (w/o Glass Max.), 390 nit (w/o Glass Typ.)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07 B (10 bit)
-
Color Gamut
NTSC 72%
-
Contrast Ratio
1,200 : 1
-
Life time
30,000 Hrs(L50, Min.), 50,000 Hrs (L30)
-
Native Resolution
3,840 X 2,160 (4K UHD)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
16 / 7
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Portait / Landscape
No / Yes
-
Refresh Rate
60 Hz
-
Response Time
8 ms
-
Screen Size (Inch)
98"
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
25%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 × 178
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
1,348 BTU/Hr (Typ.), 2,081 BTU/Hr (Max)
-
DPM
≤0.5W
-
Max.
610 W
-
Power off
≤0.5W
-
Typ.
395 W
SOUND
-
Speaker (Built-in)
Yes (15W × 2)