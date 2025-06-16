We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Explore the Future of Data Centers: Energy Efficiency and Waste Heat Utilization
The future of data centers focuses on energy efficiency and the potential for waste heat utilization. LG's new white paper explores how to optimize energy consumption and implement sustainable cooling solutions in data centers. Discover how technologies are being used to enhance operational efficiency and minimize environmental impact in line with AI and digital innovations.
Download our white paper today to unlock new possibilities in data center management!
Included in this White Paper:
• Energy-efficient cooling systems for data centers
• The rise of air and liquid cooling technologies
• Waste heat utilization technologies and economic benefits
• Implementation of sustainable cooling solutions in data centers
Contact Us
Please contact us for more information, and we will
get in touch with you soon.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Chat with us
You can chat with an LG Support Representative in real time.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our expert.
-
Email us
For more straightforward questions, send us an email.