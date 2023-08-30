23.8" QHD IPS Monitor with USB Type-C™

About Cookies on This Site

24QP750-B

23.8" QHD IPS Display

True Color at Wide Angle

LG QHD (2560x1440) Monitor with IPS technology delivers clear and consistent true colors, with a resolution that's 77% sharper than Full HD (1920X1080). It reproduces accurate colors and allows users to view the screen at wide angles.

Display
23.8" QHD (2560 X 1440) IPS
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
Color
HDR10
sRGB 99% (Typ.)
Connectivity
Daisy Chain
USB Type-C™ & DisplayPort
  • Conventional
  • HDR10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

HDR10 with sRGB 99%
(Typ.)

HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR10 high dynamic range, based on the sRGB 99% color gamut, supporting specific levels of color and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colors of the content.

*The "conventional" image illustrates a model that does not support HDR and sRGB 99% (Typ.).

  • OFF
  • ON

Reader Mode

Reduces blue light to help lessen eye fatigue and provides eye comfort while reading documents on a monitor. Reader Mode adjusts color temperature and luminance similar to reading a paper book.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

  • Flickering
  • Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe reduces the onscreen flicker level to almost zero, which helps protect your eyes.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

Daisy Chain

The Productive Workstation

LG QHD monitor with USB Type-C™ and DisplayPort supports Daisy Chain setup. So you can establish a productive workstation by connecting two LG QHD monitors and a laptop using a DP cable and a USB Type-C™ cable.

productive workstation with USB Type-C™

*It can be connected via the USB Type-C™ cable and the DisplayPort cable included with the package.

USB Type-C™

Easy Control and Connectivity

USB Type-C™ port allows display, data transferring and charging (up to 65W) to connected device, enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.

USB Type-C™ offering easy control and connectivity

*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.

Clear gaming image with seamless, fluid movement when AMD FreeSync™ is on, while screen stuttering and tearing occur when AMD FreeSync™ is off.
AMD FreeSync™

Fluid and Rapid Motion

With AMD FreeSync™ technology, the gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™

  • Conventional
  • DAS

React Faster to Opponents

Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moments in real-time.

*The "conventional" image illustrates a model that does not support Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

  • OFF
  • ON

Attack First in Dark

Black Stabilizer helps gamers spot snipers hiding in the darkest places, so they can quickly react and make an escape.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

Ergonomic Design

Easy and Comfortable

The ergonomic, one-click stand is easy to install and its convenient height, tilt, swivel and bi-directional pivot adjustments allow you to create an optimum work environment.

Ergonomic design with features of height, tilt, swivel and Bi-directional pivot adjustment.

OnScreen Control offering Easier User Interface
OnScreen Control

Easier User Interface

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and actual OnScreen Control.

Key Specs

Size [Inch]

23.8

Resolution

2560 x 1440

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

300

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

All specs

INFO

Product name

PC Monitor

Year

2021

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

240

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

300

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7M

Color Gamut (Min.)

sRGB 98% (CIE1931)

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Panel Type

IPS

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.2058 x 0.2058

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Resolution

2560 x 1440

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [cm]

60.45

Size [Inch]

23.8

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

Auto Input Switch

YES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

Dual Controller

YES

CONNECTIVITY

DisplayPort

YES(In 1ea / Out 1ea)

DP Version

1.4

HDMI

YES(1ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

Daisy Chain

YES(QHD/60Hz)

USB-C

YES(1ea)

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

YES

USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

2560 x 1440 at 75Hz

USB-C (Power Delivery)

65W

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

140W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

0.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

24W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

614 x 490 x 185

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

540.1 x 321.1 x 41.9

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

540.1 x 506 x 240(↑) 540.1 x 376 x 240(↓)

Weight in Shipping [kg]

8.1

Weight without Stand [kg]

3.4

Weight with Stand [kg]

5.5

ACCESSORY

Display Port

YES

HDMI

YES

USB-C

YES

What people are saying

