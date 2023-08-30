We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
23.8" QHD IPS Monitor with USB Type-C™
True Color at Wide Angle
23.8" QHD IPS Display : True Color at Wide Angle.
-
Conventional
-
HDR10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.)
HDR10 with sRGB 99%
(Typ.)
*The "conventional" image illustrates a model that does not support HDR and sRGB 99% (Typ.).
-
OFF
-
ON
Reader Mode
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
-
Flickering
-
Flicker Safe
Flicker Safe
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
The Productive Workstation
productive workstation with USB Type-C™
*It can be connected via the USB Type-C™ cable and the DisplayPort cable included with the package.
Easy Control and Connectivity
USB Type-C™ offering easy control and connectivity
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™
-
Conventional
-
DAS
React Faster to Opponents
*The "conventional" image illustrates a model that does not support Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
-
OFF
-
ON
Attack First in Dark
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
Easy and Comfortable
Ergonomic design with features of height, tilt, swivel and Bi-directional pivot adjustment.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and actual OnScreen Control.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
-
23.8
-
Resolution
-
2560 x 1440
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
300
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
75
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
All specs
-
Product name
-
PC Monitor
-
Year
-
2021
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
240
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
300
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
16.7M
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
sRGB 98% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.2058 x 0.2058
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
75
-
Resolution
-
2560 x 1440
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
-
60.45
-
Size [Inch]
-
23.8
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync
-
Auto Input Switch
-
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
Dual Controller
-
YES
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(In 1ea / Out 1ea)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
HDMI
-
YES(1ea)
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
Daisy Chain
-
YES(QHD/60Hz)
-
USB-C
-
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
YES
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
2560 x 1440 at 75Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
65W
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
140W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
24W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
614 x 490 x 185
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
540.1 x 321.1 x 41.9
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
540.1 x 506 x 240(↑) 540.1 x 376 x 240(↓)
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
8.1
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
3.4
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
5.5
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
USB-C
-
YES
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
Buy directly
24QP750-B
23.8" QHD IPS Monitor with USB Type-C™