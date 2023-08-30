About Cookies on This Site

LG UltraGear™ 31.5" QHD Nano IPS Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible

32GP850-B

Front view of LG UltraGear™ 31.5" QHD Nano IPS Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible, 32GP850-B
LG Ultragear Monitor as The Powerful Gear for Your Gaming

Gaming Innovation Beyond Boundaries

Complete your battle station with a premium LG UltraGear™ Gaming Monitor. Built for gamers, it delivers the latest hardware, specs, ergonomics, sleek design and sensory experience. With gaming-focused features like NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatibility, 1ms GTG response times, pro-level customization and fast, vivid IPS panels, you're sure to gain an added edge.
Color
Nano IPS
HDR10
Speed

IPS 1ms (GtG) 165Hz (O/C 180Hz)
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

Appearance
32" QHD 2560x1440
3-side Virtually Borderless
A Total Game Changer
Nano IPS 1ms

A Total Game Changer

LG UltraGear™ Gaming Monitors are created from the ground up to give gamers the edge. The Nano IPS display achieves 1ms GTG TN-level speeds and ultra-fast refresh rates, while mesmerizing with a rich and vivid picture.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

IPS 1ms (GtG)

Designed for Incredible Speed

Re-imagine every scene with vivid, responsive IPS. At 32" and 16:9 screen ratio (2560 x 1440), LG's UltraGear QHD Nano IPS Display features realistic, true color, enhanced contrast, clarity and detail, while delivering ultra-fast 1ms response rates. It's the best of both worlds.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of speed with IPS 5ms (Left image) and IPS 1ms (GtG).

The Gaming Scene in Rich Colors and Contrast on The Monitor Supporting Hdr10 With DCI-P3 98% (Typ.).
QHD Nano IPS HDR

Vivid Colors and Sharp Details

Nano IPS technology supports the express high-fidelity color for reproducing vivid scenes, while HDR10 delivers dynamic contrast, on the large QHD screen.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Experience fluid game motion with a refresh rate of 165Hz.
165Hz (O/C 180Hz)

Total Immersion with Overwhelming Speed

The 165Hz (O/C 180Hz) monitor combined with a 1ms response rate offers smoother, clearer action while reducing blur and ghosting.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of 60Hz Refresh Rate (left image) and 165Hz Refresh Rate.

NVIDIA®G-SYNC® Compatible

The LG 32GP850-B Monitor is a NVIDIA-tested and officially verified G-SYNC® compatible monitor, reducing screen tearing and minimizing stutter for a smoother, faster gaming experience.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

With FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games, It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.

Stylish Design

Designed for a Comfortable Gaming Experience

Customize your battle station in seconds. Raise, lower, tilt, pivot - the stand has a flexible ergonomic design to easily adapt to your environment and gaming style on a virtually borderless screen on three sides.

Ergonomic design with features of height, tilt and pivot adjustment.

Dynamic Action Sync®

Dynamic Action Sync elevates your gameplay for a pro-level experience. Respond to action, opponents and every moment with minimized input lag and unbelievable performance.

*The image on the left illustrates the LG model not supported by Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Black Stabilizer®

Your gameplay is never in the dark. Black Stabilizer is your ally to attack or defend against enemies hiding in the shadows. It delivers a pro-level gaming experience for enhanced vision and a jump on the competition.

*The image on the left illustrates the LG model not supported by Black Stabilizer feature.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Crosshair®

Accuracy is at the center of your gameplay with the Crosshair® feature. Center-display crosshairs give enhanced vision and pro-level precision for increased accuracy in first-person shooter games.

*The image on the left illustrates the LG model not supported by Crosshair feature.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Key Specs

Size [Inch]

31.5

Resolution

2560 x 1440

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

350

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

180 (O/C)

Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

INFO

Product name

UltraGear

Year

2021

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

280

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

350

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Color Gamut (Min.)

DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Panel Type

IPS

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.2724 x 0.2724

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

180 (O/C)

Resolution

2560 x 1440

Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [cm]

80

Size [Inch]

31.5

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync Premium

Auto Input Switch

YES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

Crosshair

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

FPS Counter

YES

User Defined Key

YES

NVIDIA G-Sync™

G-SYNC Compatible

Nano IPS™ Technology

YES

OverClocking

YES

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

CONNECTIVITY

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

DP Version

1.4

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

USB Upstream Port

YES(1ea/ver3.0)

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

65W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

48W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

793 x 227 x 557

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

714.7 x 428 x 50.9

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

714.7 x 600.3 x 292.1(↑) 714.7 x 490.3 x 292.1(↓)

Weight in Shipping [kg]

10.1

Weight without Stand [kg]

4.8

Weight with Stand [kg]

7.2

ACCESSORY

Display Port

YES

HDMI

YES

Others (Accessory)

HDMI Cable(2.0 version) DP Cable(1.4 version) Mouse Holder

USB A to B

YES

