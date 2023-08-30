About Cookies on This Site

LG UltraWide™ 38" HDR 10 Monitor with IPS Display

LG UltraWide™ 38" HDR 10 Monitor with IPS Display

38WK95C-W

LG UltraWide™ 38" HDR 10 Monitor with IPS Display

LG UltraWide™ 38" HDR 10 IPS Monitor with sunset display, front view, 38WK95C-W
Features two LG UltraWide Monitors, background for tagline "Walk into The New World of HDR"
The Curved UltraWide™ Monitor

Walk into The New World of HDR

HDR is now the industry agenda for high-quality pictures in display devices. The HDR 10 supported monitor can display HDR-coded games with the latest consoles and HDR videos from significant streaming VOD services.
Detailed Contrast
HDR 10

Detailed Contrast

HDR-compatible monitors display brighter whites and darker blacks compared to conventional displays. HDR renders dark and bright areas of an image with many more details, which were indiscernible under the old standards.
HDR Effect to SDR Content
HDR Effect

HDR Effect to SDR Content

HDR Effect feature uses a picture quality algorithm to convert non-HDR content into a high-quality video on par with vivid HDR visuals.
IPS with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

True Colors and Wider View

LG IPS monitor displays impeccable color accuracy. With a wider viewing angle, the IPS display boasts 99% coverage of the sRGB color spectrum.
More Space for Multi-Tasking
UltraWide™ QHD Display

More Space for Multi-Tasking

The UltraWide™ QHD (3840x1600) resolution is equivalent to three times that of a 16:9 Full HD (1920x1080) space than a 34-inch 21:9 QHD real estate, making it ideal for viewing and processing more information.
More Space for Multi-Tasking
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

Immersive Visual Experience

This streamlined display features a slim bezel on three sides and Rich Bass for an immersive visual and audio experience and no distractions from the dazzlingly precise, lifelike image.
Easy Control and Connectivity
USB Type-C™

Easy Control and Connectivity

With USB Type-C™, which offers good compatibility with Laptop and MacBook. Display Connection simultaneously transfers data and charges a laptop or a mobile device, up to 60W over a single cable.
Easy Set-up
OnScreen Control

Easy Set-up

OnScreen Control gives quick, easy access to a host of important monitor settings.

 

*Software download required to enable OnScreen Control. For download details, visit LG.com.

*Modifications or updates of the OnScreen Control Software are not notified in advance.

Versatile Elegance
Edge-Arc Design Stand

Versatile Elegance

The curved base enhances stability for dependable performance. The base can be adjusted to change the tilt, height and angle of the monitor for a more comfortable viewing experience.
Key Specs

Size [Inch]

37.5

Resolution

3840 x 1600

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

300

Curvature

2300R

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

INFO

Product name

UltraWide

Year

2018

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

240

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

300

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Panel Type

IPS

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.2291 x 0.2291

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Resolution

3840 x 1600

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [cm]

95.29

Size [Inch]

37.5

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Curvature

2300R

FEATURES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

Black Stabilizer

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

PBP

2PBP

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

Dual Controller

YES

CONNECTIVITY

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

DP Version

1.4

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

USB-C

YES(1ea)

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

YES

USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

3840 x 1600 at 75Hz

USB-C (Power Delivery)

60W

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

180W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 1.2W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

70W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

1058 x 545 x 212

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

897.2 x 394.0 x 91.5

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

897.2 x 596.3 x 234.9(↑) 897.2 x 496.3 x 234.9(↓)

Weight in Shipping [kg]

13.2

Weight without Stand [kg]

7.7

Weight with Stand [kg]

9

ACCESSORY

Display Port

YES

HDMI

YES

USB-C

YES

SOUND

Speaker

10W x 2

Bluetooth Conectivity

YES

Rich Bass

YES

